Report: Khalil Mack will not retire, plans to explore all options in free agency

There will be a veteran edge rusher on the free agent market.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Khalil Mack has no plans to retire and will explore all options in free agency.

Mack, 35, stayed with the Chargers on a one-year deal last year and played 12 games for the franchise in 2025, missing several weeks due to a dislocated elbow. He finished the season with 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. He also forced four fumbles.

Rapoport also notes that keeping Mack is a priority for the Chargers.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Mack has appeared in 179 career games with 177 starts. He’s recorded 113.0 sacks, 148 tackles for loss, and 196 quarterback hits for the Raiders, Bears, and Chargers.

While Mack’s injury kept him sidelined for a significant portion of last season, he is just two years removed from recording 17.0 sacks in 2023.