PFT’s Week 6 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

Good news . . . Simms was only 6-8 last week. Bad news . . . I wasn’t much better, at 7-7.

It was a rough week, with plenty of unexpected (by us) outcomes. I actually did better against the spread than straight up, at 7-6-1. (Chris was 5-8-1.)

For the years, I’m 48-30 straight up. Chris is 42-36.

Against the spread, I’m 44-31-3. Chris is 33-42-3.

We disagree on only two games this weekend — including the last one. All picks, as always, appear below.

And if you plan on making wagers, two things. One, do it responsibly. Two, don’t listen to us.

49ers (-3.5) at Seahawks

It really is a must-win game for San Fran, which is 0-2 in the division and 0-3 in the conference.

Florio: 49ers, 24-20.

Simms: 49ers, 31-21.

Jaguars at Bears (-2)

The Bears are putting together a potent offense.

Florio: Bears, 27-23.

Simms: Bears, 24-20.

Commanders at Ravens (-6.5)

It’s the game of the day. Can the Ravens avoid their fourth-quarter foibles?

Florio: Ravens, 34-31.

Simms: Ravens, 34-23.

Cardinals at Packers (-5)

Jordan Love is healthy, and the Packers need to start stringing wins together.

Florio: Packers, 27-17.

Simms: Packers, 28-24.

Texans (-7) at Patriots

The quarterback change is too little and too late for the Patriots. And right on time for the Texans.

Florio: Texans, 24-13.

Simms: Texans, 30-17.

Buccaneers (-3.5) at Saints

The Bucs need to re-establish themselves.

Florio: Buccaneers, 31-20.

Simms: Buccaneers, 31-14.

Browns at Eagles (-9)

If the Eagles lose this one, it’s going to be a very long year.

Florio: Eagles, 28-14.

Simms: Eagles, 34-17.

Colts at Titans (-2.5)

The Tennessee defense is stout. Will they get quality quarterback play?

Florio: Titans, 20-17.

Simms: Titans, 17-14.

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

The Broncos are quietly evolving into a contender.

Florio: Broncos, 21-17.

Simms: Chargers, 23-13.

Steelers (-3) at Raiders

My guess is that Russell Wilson will be back. Against the struggling Raiders, it’s a great get-right opportunity for Pittsburgh.

Florio: Steelers, 24-14.

Simms: Steelers, 24-20.

Falcons (-6) at Panthers

It feels like the Falcons are ready to make a run.

Florio: Falcons, 40-20.

Simms: Falcons, 27-23.

Lions (-3) at Cowboys

The Lions are rested and ready — and, overall, better than the Cowboys.

Florio: Lions, 27-23.

Simms: Lions, 34-24.

Bengals (-3.5) at Giants

If the Bengals can’t win this one, it might be time to lightly press the fork against their skin.

Florio: Bengals, 30-21.

Simms: Bengals, 31-21.

Bills (-2.5) at Jets

The Ambassador needs some diplomatic immunity.

Florio: Bills, 21-13.

Simms: Jets, 20-17.