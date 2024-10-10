PFT’s Week 6 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Good news . . . Simms was only 6-8 last week. Bad news . . . I wasn’t much better, at 7-7.
It was a rough week, with plenty of unexpected (by us) outcomes. I actually did better against the spread than straight up, at 7-6-1. (Chris was 5-8-1.)
For the years, I’m 48-30 straight up. Chris is 42-36.
Against the spread, I’m 44-31-3. Chris is 33-42-3.
We disagree on only two games this weekend — including the last one. All picks, as always, appear below.
And if you plan on making wagers, two things. One, do it responsibly. Two, don’t listen to us.
49ers (-3.5) at Seahawks
It really is a must-win game for San Fran, which is 0-2 in the division and 0-3 in the conference.
Florio: 49ers, 24-20.
Simms: 49ers, 31-21.
Jaguars at Bears (-2)
The Bears are putting together a potent offense.
Florio: Bears, 27-23.
Simms: Bears, 24-20.
Commanders at Ravens (-6.5)
It’s the game of the day. Can the Ravens avoid their fourth-quarter foibles?
Florio: Ravens, 34-31.
Simms: Ravens, 34-23.
Cardinals at Packers (-5)
Jordan Love is healthy, and the Packers need to start stringing wins together.
Florio: Packers, 27-17.
Simms: Packers, 28-24.
Texans (-7) at Patriots
The quarterback change is too little and too late for the Patriots. And right on time for the Texans.
Florio: Texans, 24-13.
Simms: Texans, 30-17.
Buccaneers (-3.5) at Saints
The Bucs need to re-establish themselves.
Florio: Buccaneers, 31-20.
Simms: Buccaneers, 31-14.
Browns at Eagles (-9)
If the Eagles lose this one, it’s going to be a very long year.
Florio: Eagles, 28-14.
Simms: Eagles, 34-17.
Colts at Titans (-2.5)
The Tennessee defense is stout. Will they get quality quarterback play?
Florio: Titans, 20-17.
Simms: Titans, 17-14.
Chargers (-3) at Broncos
The Broncos are quietly evolving into a contender.
Florio: Broncos, 21-17.
Simms: Chargers, 23-13.
Steelers (-3) at Raiders
My guess is that Russell Wilson will be back. Against the struggling Raiders, it’s a great get-right opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Florio: Steelers, 24-14.
Simms: Steelers, 24-20.
Falcons (-6) at Panthers
It feels like the Falcons are ready to make a run.
Florio: Falcons, 40-20.
Simms: Falcons, 27-23.
Lions (-3) at Cowboys
The Lions are rested and ready — and, overall, better than the Cowboys.
Florio: Lions, 27-23.
Simms: Lions, 34-24.
Bengals (-3.5) at Giants
If the Bengals can’t win this one, it might be time to lightly press the fork against their skin.
Florio: Bengals, 30-21.
Simms: Bengals, 31-21.
Bills (-2.5) at Jets
The Ambassador needs some diplomatic immunity.
Florio: Bills, 21-13.
Simms: Jets, 20-17.