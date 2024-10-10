 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
nbc_csu_falconspanthers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
nbc_csu_falconspanthers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT’s Week 6 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

  
Published October 10, 2024 12:09 PM

Good news . . . Simms was only 6-8 last week. Bad news . . . I wasn’t much better, at 7-7.

It was a rough week, with plenty of unexpected (by us) outcomes. I actually did better against the spread than straight up, at 7-6-1. (Chris was 5-8-1.)

For the years, I’m 48-30 straight up. Chris is 42-36.

Against the spread, I’m 44-31-3. Chris is 33-42-3.

We disagree on only two games this weekend — including the last one. All picks, as always, appear below.

And if you plan on making wagers, two things. One, do it responsibly. Two, don’t listen to us.

49ers (-3.5) at Seahawks

It really is a must-win game for San Fran, which is 0-2 in the division and 0-3 in the conference.

Florio: 49ers, 24-20.

Simms: 49ers, 31-21.

Jaguars at Bears (-2)

The Bears are putting together a potent offense.

Florio: Bears, 27-23.

Simms: Bears, 24-20.

Commanders at Ravens (-6.5)

It’s the game of the day. Can the Ravens avoid their fourth-quarter foibles?

Florio: Ravens, 34-31.

Simms: Ravens, 34-23.

Cardinals at Packers (-5)

Jordan Love is healthy, and the Packers need to start stringing wins together.

Florio: Packers, 27-17.

Simms: Packers, 28-24.

Texans (-7) at Patriots

The quarterback change is too little and too late for the Patriots. And right on time for the Texans.

Florio: Texans, 24-13.

Simms: Texans, 30-17.

Buccaneers (-3.5) at Saints

The Bucs need to re-establish themselves.

Florio: Buccaneers, 31-20.

Simms: Buccaneers, 31-14.

Browns at Eagles (-9)

If the Eagles lose this one, it’s going to be a very long year.

Florio: Eagles, 28-14.

Simms: Eagles, 34-17.

Colts at Titans (-2.5)

The Tennessee defense is stout. Will they get quality quarterback play?

Florio: Titans, 20-17.

Simms: Titans, 17-14.

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

The Broncos are quietly evolving into a contender.

Florio: Broncos, 21-17.

Simms: Chargers, 23-13.

Steelers (-3) at Raiders

My guess is that Russell Wilson will be back. Against the struggling Raiders, it’s a great get-right opportunity for Pittsburgh.

Florio: Steelers, 24-14.

Simms: Steelers, 24-20.

Falcons (-6) at Panthers

It feels like the Falcons are ready to make a run.

Florio: Falcons, 40-20.

Simms: Falcons, 27-23.

Lions (-3) at Cowboys

The Lions are rested and ready — and, overall, better than the Cowboys.

Florio: Lions, 27-23.

Simms: Lions, 34-24.

Bengals (-3.5) at Giants

If the Bengals can’t win this one, it might be time to lightly press the fork against their skin.

Florio: Bengals, 30-21.

Simms: Bengals, 31-21.

Bills (-2.5) at Jets

The Ambassador needs some diplomatic immunity.

Florio: Bills, 21-13.

Simms: Jets, 20-17.