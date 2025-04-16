Aaron Donald secures temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

Future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald has secured a restraining order against a person he claims has been stalking him and his family for years.

Via Jayna Bardahl of TheAthletic.com, a Los Angeles court has granted Donald’s request for a temporary restraining order against Janelle Anwar.

Donald claims that Anwar sent threatening emails in 2020. She has sent packages and gifts. She eventually, according to Donald, threatened the life of his three-year-old son, Aaric.

Donald’s petition also contends Anwar believes she and Donald are married. She allegedly filed for dissolution of their non-existent marriage last month, seeking a divorce settlement of $6.5 million. He was notified of the filing by NFL security officials.

The temporary order requires Anwar to remain at least 100 yards away from Donald, his wife, their four children, and his brother. She also is prohibited from contacting Donald and owning firearms.

A hearing in the case has been set for May 7.