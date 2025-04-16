 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what's best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Aaron Donald secures temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

  
Published April 16, 2025 07:45 PM

Future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald has secured a restraining order against a person he claims has been stalking him and his family for years.

Via Jayna Bardahl of TheAthletic.com, a Los Angeles court has granted Donald’s request for a temporary restraining order against Janelle Anwar.

Donald claims that Anwar sent threatening emails in 2020. She has sent packages and gifts. She eventually, according to Donald, threatened the life of his three-year-old son, Aaric.

Donald’s petition also contends Anwar believes she and Donald are married. She allegedly filed for dissolution of their non-existent marriage last month, seeking a divorce settlement of $6.5 million. He was notified of the filing by NFL security officials.

The temporary order requires Anwar to remain at least 100 yards away from Donald, his wife, their four children, and his brother. She also is prohibited from contacting Donald and owning firearms.

A hearing in the case has been set for May 7.