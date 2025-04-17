Bears LB T.J. Edwards agrees to two-year extension

The Bears continue to lock up its key players with long-term extensions.

The most recent is linebacker T.J. Edwards, who has agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with $16.6 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Edwards, 28, has spent the past two seasons in Chicago. He was entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the team and due to make $5.4 million in base salary this season.

Edwards has started all possible 34 games the past two seasons, totaling 284 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson also have received extensions this offseason. Joe Thuney could be next, with Kevin Byard, Andrew Billings, Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones also looking to stick around Chicago long term.