 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears LB T.J. Edwards agrees to two-year extension

  
Published April 16, 2025 08:14 PM

The Bears continue to lock up its key players with long-term extensions.

The most recent is linebacker T.J. Edwards, who has agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension with $16.6 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Edwards, 28, has spent the past two seasons in Chicago. He was entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the team and due to make $5.4 million in base salary this season.

Edwards has started all possible 34 games the past two seasons, totaling 284 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson also have received extensions this offseason. Joe Thuney could be next, with Kevin Byard, Andrew Billings, Jaquan Brisker and Braxton Jones also looking to stick around Chicago long term.