 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Nico Iamaleava is heading to UCLA

  
Published April 16, 2025 04:50 PM

Earlier this week, former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava had three viable options — North Carolina, Tulane, and UCLA. With the first two peeling away, one option was left.

And that’s reportedly where he’s going.

The news comes from radio/TV host Colin Cowherd, who tweeted this: “I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA. Family still claims it’s NOT about the [money]. It’s about the [Volunteers] offense. I was not told what the Bruins are paying.”

The contention that it was about the offense and not the money meshes with quotes an unnamed source supplied to Amanda Christovich of FrontOfficeSports.com. The unidentified family friend of Iamaleava called the notion that Iamaleava wanted more money from Tennessee “bullshit,” and insisted that the player wasn’t given bad advice. The source also claimed that Iamaleava’s father, Nic, wanted assurances about adding offensive linemen and receivers.

If any of that is true, someone did a poor job of controlling the message. With Iamaleava’s people making no effective effort to win the P.R. battle, the message became that he wanted more money — and that Tennessee called his bluff.

Iamaleava’s version has emerged five days later. In today’s media climate, that’s like five months.

We’ll wait for official confirmation of Cowherd’s claim. There’s no reason to doubt it, given that Iamaleava entered the transfer portal on Wednesday with a “do not contact” tag. It meant he knew where he was going, and he’s apparently going to L.A.