Josh Paschal out for Lions on Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants to see a little more pass rush from his team, but they’ll be missing one player who could help provide it when they face the Titans this Sunday.

Defensive end Josh Paschal has been ruled out due to an illness. Paschal did not practice at all this week, so his absence is one that the Lions have prepared for over the last few days.

Paschal had his first sack of the season against the Vikings last week. Levi Onwuzurike, James Houston, and Isaiah Thomas are the other defensive ends on the active roster.

Guard Christian Mahogany has also been ruled out with an illness.