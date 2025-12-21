Jordan Love leaves game for training room after taking an illegal hit

Jordan Love left the game with 8:15 remaining in the second quarter.

The Packers quarterback took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker. Love was injured on the play, and Booker was flagged for roughing the passer.

Love, whose head also bounced off the turf, departed for the training room to be checked for a concussion. The Packers list him as questionable to return.

Malik Willis has replaced Love.

Love is 8-of-13 for 77 yards, and the Packers lead 3-0.