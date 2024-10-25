 Skip navigation
WR DK Metcalf is doubtful; RB Kenneth Walker has no injury designation

  
Published October 25, 2024 05:46 PM

The Seahawks will have running back Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Walker played through a serious illness last week but returned to a full practice Friday and has no injury designation.

“I wouldn’t say the guy feels like a million bucks,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I think it’s still affecting him a little bit, but he practiced today. He looks great.”

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee) is expected to miss Sunday’s game, but the Seahawks haven’t ruled him out. He is listed as doubtful.

Nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) also is doubtful.

The Seahawks ruled out offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee).

Cornerback Tre Brown (ankle), defensive end Mike Morris (ankle), cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) and offensive tackle George Fant (knee) are questionable.

The Seahawks have an open roster spot, which they could use to activate Fant from injured reserve on Saturday.