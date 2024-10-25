 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel, George Kittle are questionable for Sunday Night Football

  
Published October 25, 2024 05:33 PM

The 49ers list tight end George Kittle (foot) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist, illness) as questionable for Sunday Night Football.

Samuel returned to practice Thursday, two days after he was released from the hospital after his pneumonia battle. He was limited for a second consecutive day Friday.

“He’s gotten better each day, and hopefully, he continues going that way for Sunday,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "[His stamina has] gotten better each day. We’ve gone slow with him. We didn’t push him that hard, knowing what the issue is and stuff. But it has gotten better each day, and that’s why I’m hoping that continues for Sunday.”

The 49ers ruled out defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and kicker Jake Moody (right ankle).

Anders Carlson will kick again this week, with the 49ers elevating him from the practice squad Saturday.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (illness) and safety George Odum (knee) are questionable.