Deebo Samuel, George Kittle are questionable for Sunday Night Football

The 49ers list tight end George Kittle (foot) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist, illness) as questionable for Sunday Night Football.

Samuel returned to practice Thursday, two days after he was released from the hospital after his pneumonia battle. He was limited for a second consecutive day Friday.

“He’s gotten better each day, and hopefully, he continues going that way for Sunday,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "[His stamina has] gotten better each day. We’ve gone slow with him. We didn’t push him that hard, knowing what the issue is and stuff. But it has gotten better each day, and that’s why I’m hoping that continues for Sunday.”

The 49ers ruled out defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and kicker Jake Moody (right ankle).

Anders Carlson will kick again this week, with the 49ers elevating him from the practice squad Saturday.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (illness) and safety George Odum (knee) are questionable.