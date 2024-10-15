PFT’s Week 7 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 2; 4-1): Even with the Aidan Hutchinson injury (and despite a Week 2 loss), the Lions are the current cream of the crop.

2. Chiefs (No. 1; 5-0): Yes, they’re undefeated. But there’s still something missing — for now.

3. Vikings (No. 3; 5-0): With the Lions and Rams four days apart, the Vikings are about to be tested.

4. Texans (No. 4; 5-1): The road to New Orleans might end up going through Houston.

5. Ravens (No. 6; 4-2): They’ve got the best offense in football. The defense needs to step things up if they’re going to get to the Super Bowl.

6. Packers (No. 7; 4-2): Fully recovered from an MCL injury, Jordan Love is playing like he did late last year.

7. Commanders (No. 5; 4-2): They’ve proven they can play with anyone.

8. Falcons (No. 8; 4-2): The sky’s the limit for Kirk Cousins and company.

9. Buccaneers (No. 9; 4-2): The Bucs have become the Bakes.

10. Bills (No. 10; 4-2): They’ve still got work to do to get back to the top five.

11. Steelers (No. 12; 4-2): With the Jets and Giants coming up in prime time, the Steelers could be 6-2 at their bye.

12. 49ers (No. 14; 3-3): When they find the gas pedal, everyone else might need to get out of the way.

13. Eagles (No. 13; 3-2): If Nick Sirianni keeps arguing with fans, he’ll be sitting with them sooner than later.

14. Bears (No. 18; 4-2): First, Caleb Williams was overhyped. Now, he’s underhyped. Eventually, the hype will be just right.

15. Chargers (No. 20; 3-2): The Chargers attacked the day with an arrhythmia unknown to mankind.

16. Seahawks (No. 17; 3-3): The losses are drip, drip, dripping like freshly-brewed coffee.

17. Broncos (No. 15; 3-3): Few teams are built to come back from 20-0. The Broncos aren’t one of them.

18. Saints (No. 16; 2-4): As Sean Payton makes his return, four straight losses could have his replacement in danger of being replaced.

19. Cowboys (No. 11; 3-3): The “shit hole” they’re in is not “proverbial.”

20. Colts (No. 22; 3-3): If they can hover around .500 while they get healthy, they could go on a run.

21. Jets (No. 21; 2-4): For how long can a soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback get banged around like this?

22. Bengals (No. 24; 2-4): The defense is settling down. If only they could play the Giants’ offense every week.

23. Cardinals (No. 19; 2-4): They’re good for a periodic surprise, but they’re way too inconsistent.

24. Giants (No. 23; 2-4): They feel worse than 2-4.

25. Rams (No. 25; 1-4): If the losses continue, will Matthew Stafford be shopped?

26. Titans (No. 26; 1-5): They shouldn’t have shopped Malik Willis.

27. Dolphins (No. 27; 2-3): If they don’t start winning, there will be no reason to bring Tua back this season.

28. Raiders (No. 28; 2-4): It might be time for the annual fire sale.

29. Jaguars (No. 29; 1-5): When a coach says the team needs a culture change during the season, he’s essentially taping a “fire me” sign to his own back.

30. Browns (No. 30; 1-5): If Deshaun Watson gives the Browns their best chance of winning, what exactly are they trying to win?

31. Patriots (No. 31; 1-5): We knew the Patriots would eventually slip, but few expected this kind of slide.

32. Panthers (No. 31; 1-5): Sooner or later, it’ll be time to let Bryce Young play out the string.