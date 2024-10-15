PFT’s Week 7 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 2; 4-1): Even with the Aidan Hutchinson injury (and despite a Week 2 loss), the Lions are the current cream of the crop.
2. Chiefs (No. 1; 5-0): Yes, they’re undefeated. But there’s still something missing — for now.
3. Vikings (No. 3; 5-0): With the Lions and Rams four days apart, the Vikings are about to be tested.
4. Texans (No. 4; 5-1): The road to New Orleans might end up going through Houston.
5. Ravens (No. 6; 4-2): They’ve got the best offense in football. The defense needs to step things up if they’re going to get to the Super Bowl.
6. Packers (No. 7; 4-2): Fully recovered from an MCL injury, Jordan Love is playing like he did late last year.
7. Commanders (No. 5; 4-2): They’ve proven they can play with anyone.
8. Falcons (No. 8; 4-2): The sky’s the limit for Kirk Cousins and company.
9. Buccaneers (No. 9; 4-2): The Bucs have become the Bakes.
10. Bills (No. 10; 4-2): They’ve still got work to do to get back to the top five.
11. Steelers (No. 12; 4-2): With the Jets and Giants coming up in prime time, the Steelers could be 6-2 at their bye.
12. 49ers (No. 14; 3-3): When they find the gas pedal, everyone else might need to get out of the way.
13. Eagles (No. 13; 3-2): If Nick Sirianni keeps arguing with fans, he’ll be sitting with them sooner than later.
14. Bears (No. 18; 4-2): First, Caleb Williams was overhyped. Now, he’s underhyped. Eventually, the hype will be just right.
15. Chargers (No. 20; 3-2): The Chargers attacked the day with an arrhythmia unknown to mankind.
16. Seahawks (No. 17; 3-3): The losses are drip, drip, dripping like freshly-brewed coffee.
17. Broncos (No. 15; 3-3): Few teams are built to come back from 20-0. The Broncos aren’t one of them.
18. Saints (No. 16; 2-4): As Sean Payton makes his return, four straight losses could have his replacement in danger of being replaced.
19. Cowboys (No. 11; 3-3): The “shit hole” they’re in is not “proverbial.”
20. Colts (No. 22; 3-3): If they can hover around .500 while they get healthy, they could go on a run.
21. Jets (No. 21; 2-4): For how long can a soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback get banged around like this?
22. Bengals (No. 24; 2-4): The defense is settling down. If only they could play the Giants’ offense every week.
23. Cardinals (No. 19; 2-4): They’re good for a periodic surprise, but they’re way too inconsistent.
24. Giants (No. 23; 2-4): They feel worse than 2-4.
25. Rams (No. 25; 1-4): If the losses continue, will Matthew Stafford be shopped?
26. Titans (No. 26; 1-5): They shouldn’t have shopped Malik Willis.
27. Dolphins (No. 27; 2-3): If they don’t start winning, there will be no reason to bring Tua back this season.
28. Raiders (No. 28; 2-4): It might be time for the annual fire sale.
29. Jaguars (No. 29; 1-5): When a coach says the team needs a culture change during the season, he’s essentially taping a “fire me” sign to his own back.
30. Browns (No. 30; 1-5): If Deshaun Watson gives the Browns their best chance of winning, what exactly are they trying to win?
31. Patriots (No. 31; 1-5): We knew the Patriots would eventually slip, but few expected this kind of slide.
32. Panthers (No. 31; 1-5): Sooner or later, it’ll be time to let Bryce Young play out the string.