Bo Nix ties Russell Wilson’s NFL record with 24 wins in his first two seasons

The Broncos concluded a 14-3 season on Sunday, with Bo Nix starting every game. Nix also started every game as the Broncos went 10-7 last season. That ties a record for the most games any team has ever won in a starting quarterback’s first two seasons.

Nix’s total of 24 wins equals a record set by Russell Wilson, who won 24 starts in 2012-2013 with the Seahawks.

It’s worth noting that Wilson got his 24 wins in two 16-game seasons, while Nix got his 24 wins in two 17-game seasons. Also worth noting is that Wilson also won four postseason games in his first two seasons; Nix lost his playoff debut last year and could win at most three postseason games this year. So Nix can’t quite equal Wilson’s accomplishment.

But Nix has done an extraordinary job of helping the Broncos move on from their own disastrous two years with Wilson as their quarterback. When the Broncos drafted Nix in 2024, they were starting what looked like a massive rebuilding project after investing a huge amount of resources in Wilson by trading for him and giving him a lucrative contract extension. Nix has exceeded expectations and has done for the Broncos what Wilson did not: Turned them into winners.