Vikings to place Christian Darrisaw on IR, activate T.J. Hockenson

One of Minnesota’s key offensive players is back while another is now out for the season.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed to reporters in his Friday news conference that left tackle Christian Darrisaw will undergo season-ending knee surgery to repair his ACL and MCL after suffering an injury during last night’s loss to the Rams.

As a corresponding move, the Vikings are activating tight end T.J. Hockenson off of the physically unable to perform list. Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL in December 2023.

Hockenson’s 21-day practice window was set to expire.

Last season, Hockenson caught 95 passes for 960 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games.