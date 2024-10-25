Dallas Goedert ruled out for Week 8 vs. Bengals

The Eagles officially won’t have tight end Dallas Goedert for another week.

Philadelphia ruled Goedert out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals after he did not practice all week.

Goedert suffered the hamstring injury early on in the Eagles’ Oct. 13 victory over the Browns. In five games this year, Goedert has caught 24 passes for 301 yards.

Philadelphia also has ruled out offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (concussion) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring).

All other Eagles players were full participants on Friday and are expected to play.