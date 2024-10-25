 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren't facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn't push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys' practice facility tours a distraction?

Sean Payton: Josh Reynolds “pretty shaken up” after shooting

  
Published October 25, 2024 06:40 PM

Broncos coach Sean Payton said Friday that receiver Josh Reynolds is recovering after being shot a week ago.

He’s fortunate,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “Obviously the league and the local authorities are handling that. I’ve had a chance to talk with him. He was pretty shaken up and I’ll leave it at that.”

Reynolds was shot in the left arm and the back of the head, according to court documents obtained by 9News, while leaving a strip club in the early morning hours of Oct. 18. Reynolds was not seriously injured, according to the team.

Another man was shot in the back.

Payton spoke to the team about the incident Friday, and pointed out that players have counseling and other resources available to them.

Reynolds attended practice Friday as he did the previous two days. He is on injured reserve with a fractured finger that required minor surgery, which is why he wasn’t with the team for the trip to New Orleans last week.

“It’s crazy knowing that, if you think about it, we could have easily lost one of our teammates and not only that but a very close brother to me and a very close teammate to me and my family,” left tackle Garett Bolles said. “Somebody that I love and care for and we talk on a regular basis. Just knowing that, the whole situation, I don’t want to talk too much about it because I don’t know — I’m going to leave it up to the authorities and the police and the NFL — just hopefully justice is given to the people that were involved in trying to take somebody’s life.

“There’s never anything in this world — no time, no place, no altercation, no nothing — that [justifies] trying to take someone’s life.”

On Wednesday, Denver Police announced the arrests of Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza in the case involving Reynolds.