Broncos announce Josh Reynolds was treated for “minor injuries” in shooting

The Broncos released a statement on the condition of Josh Reynolds after the receiver was wounded in a shooting last week.

Reynolds was shot in the left arm and the back of the head, according to court documents obtained by 9News, but was not seriously injured, according to the team.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the team wrote. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Reynolds was one of two men shot while leaving a strip club shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18.

On Wednesday, Denver Police announced the arrests of Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza in the case.

Reynolds, who is on injured reserve with a broken finger, was at the team facility this week watching practice.