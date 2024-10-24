Josh Reynolds wounded in shooting last week

Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds was injured in a shooting last week in Denver, Janet Oravetz of 9News reports.

Reynolds and another man were leaving a strip club shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 when a man called 911 saying he had been shot, via Oravetz. Two other calls were made to 911, one saying two of his friends were shot and another saying they had been shot at.

Officers found the victims using GPS, and Reynolds, according to court documents obtained by 9News, was shot in the left arm and in the back of his head. Another man was shot in his back, and a third victim was wounded by shattered glass. All three had scrapes from climbing over a fence.

Reynolds condition is unknown, but he has been seen on video working on a side field during practice this week. He is on injured reserve with a broken finger.

Police later located the victims’ vehicle with numerous bullet defects in the back driver-side and front windshield, according to 9News. Two fired cartridge casings were found behind the vehicle along I-25.

Denver Police announced the arrests of Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza in the case.