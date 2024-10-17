PFT’s Week 7 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

It was our best week yet.

We both went 12-2 straight up. I was 10-4 against the spread, and Simms was 9-5.

For the year, I’m 60-32, and he’s 54-38. Against the spread, I’m 54-35-3, and he’s 42-47-3.

We disagree on three games this week. Scroll for all Week 7 picks.

Broncos (-2.5) at Saints

Sean Payton has been waiting for this one since the moment he resigned from the Saints.

Florio: Broncos, 23-17.

Simms: Broncos, 27-9.

Patriots at Jacksonville (-5.5) in London

If the Jaguars lose this one, they should just stay in London.

Florio: Jaguars, 24-14.

Simms: Jaguars, 23-17.

Seahawks at Falcons (-3)

The Falcons are becoming what it looked like the Seahawks might be.

Florio: Falcons, 27-20.

Simms: Falcons, 34-24.

Titans at Bills (-9.5)

The Bills are “all-in,” and the Titans need to take Will Levis out.

Florio: Bills, 34-17.

Simms: Bills, 28-13.

Bengals (-6) at Browns

Nick Chubb isn’t enough to fix a broken offense led by a quarterback who can’t be benched.

Florio: Bengals, 24-17.

Simms: Bengals, 24-20.

Texans at Packers (-3)

The Texans still don’t have a signature road win. It won’t be easy to get one on Sunday.

Florio: Packers, 28-24.

Simms: Packers, 27-23.

Dolphins at Colts (-3)

The Colts are good enough to beat a Dolphins team that isn’t good enough without Tua.

Florio: Colts, 24-16.

Simms: Colts, 24-20.

Lions at Vikings (-1.5)

The Lions are ready to take charge of the NFC North.

Florio: Lions, 34-31.

Simms: Lions, 37-28.

Eagles (-3) at Giants

They won’t be booing. They’ll be chanting Q.

Florio: Eagles, 24-20.

Simms: Eagle, 24-17.

Raiders at Rams (-6.5)

Tom Brady will be glad he’s not able to attend his first Raiders game as part owner of the team.

Florio: Rams, 27-23.

Simms: Rams, 21-16.

Panthers at Commanders (-8)

If the Commanders are a contender, they’ll make quick work of an obvious non-contender.

Florio: Commanders, 35-20.

Simms: Commanders, 30-21.

Chiefs at 49ers (-1.5)

Bye week? Check. Patrick Mahomes as an underdog? Check. Big game against 49ers? Check.

Florio: Chiefs, 27-24.

Simms: Chiefs, 27-24.

Jets (-2) at Steelers

Who will the Jets trade for after losing this one? (Simms thinks they’ll win.)

Florio: Steelers, 22-20.

Simms: Jets, 24-16.

Ravens (-3.5) at Buccaneers

Is this a Super Bowl preview? If the Bucs win, maybe it is.

Florio: Buccaneers, 30-27.

Simms: Ravens, 38-34.

Chargers (-2.5) at Cardinals

A staggered MNF doubleheader game exclusively on ESPN+? Don’t expect the ratings to be announced for this one.

Florio: Cardinals, 27-23.

Simms: Chargers, 28-17.