PFT’s Week 7 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
It was our best week yet.
We both went 12-2 straight up. I was 10-4 against the spread, and Simms was 9-5.
For the year, I’m 60-32, and he’s 54-38. Against the spread, I’m 54-35-3, and he’s 42-47-3.
We disagree on three games this week. Scroll for all Week 7 picks.
Broncos (-2.5) at Saints
Sean Payton has been waiting for this one since the moment he resigned from the Saints.
Florio: Broncos, 23-17.
Simms: Broncos, 27-9.
Patriots at Jacksonville (-5.5) in London
If the Jaguars lose this one, they should just stay in London.
Florio: Jaguars, 24-14.
Simms: Jaguars, 23-17.
Seahawks at Falcons (-3)
The Falcons are becoming what it looked like the Seahawks might be.
Florio: Falcons, 27-20.
Simms: Falcons, 34-24.
Titans at Bills (-9.5)
The Bills are “all-in,” and the Titans need to take Will Levis out.
Florio: Bills, 34-17.
Simms: Bills, 28-13.
Bengals (-6) at Browns
Nick Chubb isn’t enough to fix a broken offense led by a quarterback who can’t be benched.
Florio: Bengals, 24-17.
Simms: Bengals, 24-20.
Texans at Packers (-3)
The Texans still don’t have a signature road win. It won’t be easy to get one on Sunday.
Florio: Packers, 28-24.
Simms: Packers, 27-23.
Dolphins at Colts (-3)
The Colts are good enough to beat a Dolphins team that isn’t good enough without Tua.
Florio: Colts, 24-16.
Simms: Colts, 24-20.
Lions at Vikings (-1.5)
The Lions are ready to take charge of the NFC North.
Florio: Lions, 34-31.
Simms: Lions, 37-28.
Eagles (-3) at Giants
They won’t be booing. They’ll be chanting Q.
Florio: Eagles, 24-20.
Simms: Eagle, 24-17.
Raiders at Rams (-6.5)
Tom Brady will be glad he’s not able to attend his first Raiders game as part owner of the team.
Florio: Rams, 27-23.
Simms: Rams, 21-16.
Panthers at Commanders (-8)
If the Commanders are a contender, they’ll make quick work of an obvious non-contender.
Florio: Commanders, 35-20.
Simms: Commanders, 30-21.
Chiefs at 49ers (-1.5)
Bye week? Check. Patrick Mahomes as an underdog? Check. Big game against 49ers? Check.
Florio: Chiefs, 27-24.
Simms: Chiefs, 27-24.
Jets (-2) at Steelers
Who will the Jets trade for after losing this one? (Simms thinks they’ll win.)
Florio: Steelers, 22-20.
Simms: Jets, 24-16.
Ravens (-3.5) at Buccaneers
Is this a Super Bowl preview? If the Bucs win, maybe it is.
Florio: Buccaneers, 30-27.
Simms: Ravens, 38-34.
Chargers (-2.5) at Cardinals
A staggered MNF doubleheader game exclusively on ESPN+? Don’t expect the ratings to be announced for this one.
Florio: Cardinals, 27-23.
Simms: Chargers, 28-17.