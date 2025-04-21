Lions president Rod Wood gooses the Green Bay rivalry

The Lions spent many years in the shadow of the Packers, along with plenty of other teams. Now, the Lions are one of the top dogs. And one of their top executives has taken a shot at their rivals in Green Bay.

Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club’s annual NFL draft luncheon, Lions president Rod Wood addressed the team’s desire to host the draft again. And he commented on Green Bay’s looming turn as the epicenter of all things football.

“Trying to get the NFL to consider bringing it back [to Detroit] because I don’t think they’ll ever top it,” Wood said, via Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press. “There’s no way Green Bay will come close. They’ll finish second or as I said [earlier], they’ll finish third like they did last year [in the NFC North].”

On one hand, it was all in good fun. On the other hand, Packers fans won’t see it that way. Which will make the Lions-Packers rivalry even more spicy in 2025.