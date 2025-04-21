 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Lions president Rod Wood gooses the Green Bay rivalry

  
Published April 21, 2025 06:29 PM

The Lions spent many years in the shadow of the Packers, along with plenty of other teams. Now, the Lions are one of the top dogs. And one of their top executives has taken a shot at their rivals in Green Bay.

Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club’s annual NFL draft luncheon, Lions president Rod Wood addressed the team’s desire to host the draft again. And he commented on Green Bay’s looming turn as the epicenter of all things football.

“Trying to get the NFL to consider bringing it back [to Detroit] because I don’t think they’ll ever top it,” Wood said, via Marlowe Alter of the Detroit Free Press.There’s no way Green Bay will come close. They’ll finish second or as I said [earlier], they’ll finish third like they did last year [in the NFC North].”

On one hand, it was all in good fun. On the other hand, Packers fans won’t see it that way. Which will make the Lions-Packers rivalry even more spicy in 2025.