nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty sees his window as No. 6 to No. 12

  
Published April 21, 2025 07:00 PM

Ashton Jeanty is widely believed to be the best running back in the draft class. In three days, we’ll find out where he lands.

On Monday afternoon, Jeanty visited with #PFTPM, thanks to the fine folks at USAA. Jeanty addressed his ceiling and his floor in round one.

He believes the highest he’ll be drafted is No. 6, to the Raiders. Jeanty thinks the lowest spot will be No. 12, to the Cowboys.

The possibility of the Raiders taking Jeanty at No. 6 opens the door to someone trading up to No. 5, with the Jaguars. Also, it’s hard to not at least wonder whether Giants co-owner John Mara will be tempted to try to rectify last year’s Saquon Barkley blunder by pouncing on Jeanty.

And, yes, if the Giants pass on Jeanty, he could end up in the NFC East, with the Cowboys.

Regardless of where he lands, Jeanty could end up being an NFL superstar. If that happens, it won’t matter where he was picked. And whoever passed on him will regret it — unless they get a superstar of their own.