Ashton Jeanty sees his window as No. 6 to No. 12

Ashton Jeanty is widely believed to be the best running back in the draft class. In three days, we’ll find out where he lands.

On Monday afternoon, Jeanty visited with #PFTPM, thanks to the fine folks at USAA. Jeanty addressed his ceiling and his floor in round one.

He believes the highest he’ll be drafted is No. 6, to the Raiders. Jeanty thinks the lowest spot will be No. 12, to the Cowboys.

The possibility of the Raiders taking Jeanty at No. 6 opens the door to someone trading up to No. 5, with the Jaguars. Also, it’s hard to not at least wonder whether Giants co-owner John Mara will be tempted to try to rectify last year’s Saquon Barkley blunder by pouncing on Jeanty.

And, yes, if the Giants pass on Jeanty, he could end up in the NFC East, with the Cowboys.

Regardless of where he lands, Jeanty could end up being an NFL superstar. If that happens, it won’t matter where he was picked. And whoever passed on him will regret it — unless they get a superstar of their own.