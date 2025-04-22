 Skip navigation
Nick Caley will allow C.J. Stroud to take ownership of the offense as requested

  
Published April 21, 2025 09:56 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won offensive rookie of the year under offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik in 2023. But Stroud regressed in 2024, costing Slowik his job.

Slowik is now in Miami as the senior passing game coordinator, replaced in Houston by Nick Caley.

Stroud asked for more ownership of the offense, and he said Monday that Cauley’s scheme will allow him to “take control” on the field. Stroud will do “a little bit more pre-snap” to “put my guys in the best position.”

It’s something Stroud said he didn’t work on the past two years.

“I’m going to get what I want and that’s been really cool just to see that [Caley has] bought into me and he doesn’t really know me well yet,” Stroud said, via Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle. “He talked about it today, having blind trust, and I have a lot of trust in him already.”

Stroud said Cauley will change Houston’s pre-snap philosophy to allow the quarterback to run the show as Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady did at Cauley’s previous stops.