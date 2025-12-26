 Skip navigation
Cardinals rule out S Budda Baker; OLB Josh Sweat is questionable

  
Published December 26, 2025 04:03 PM

The Cardinals ruled out safety Budda Baker (concussion/thumb). He did not practice this week after experiencing concussion symptoms.

Baker played all 17 games of the 2024 season, and he last missed a game in Weeks 2-6 of 2023 when he sat out with a hamstring injury.

The ninth-year veteran has totaled 111 tackles, 1/2 a sack, two tackles for loss and five pass breakups this season.

Rabbit Taylor-Demerson will make his fourth start of the season, replacing Baker.

Fellow safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is questionable to play.

The Cardinals also ruled out left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (back) and left guard Evan Brown (personal). None of the three practiced this week.

Outside linebacker Josh Sweat (knee/ankle) also didn’t practice this week, but he is questionable to play against the Bengals.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), center Hjalte Froholdt (elbow) and cornerbacks Max Melton (heel) and Will Johnson (thumb/chest) also are questionable.