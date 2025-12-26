Maxx Crosby leaves Raiders facility after being told he won’t play again this season

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby doesn’t “give a shit” about the team securing the first overall pick in the draft. The team apparently feels otherwise.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Raiders told Crosby they plan to shut him down for the final two games of a lost season that is creeping toward enough losses to secure the top spot in every round of the 2026 draft. Per Glazer, Crosby “vehemently disagreed” with the proposal — and has “left the building.”

The 2-13 Raiders host the 2-13 Giants on Sunday, in a game that could clinch for the loser the top pick in the draft.

Glazer adds that the situation could lead to questions about Crosby’s future with the team. He has remained steadfast in his commitment to a franchise that has long abandoned the Al Davis-inspired “commitment to excellence.” But if the Raiders (who placed the team’s only other great player, tight end Brock Bowers, on injured reserve this week) have temporarily abandoned the desire to win games now in order to secure better draft position later, it could be the final straw for Crosby.

Under his contract, which was heavy on guarantees but contained no signing bonus, the Raiders could trade Crosby in 2026 for a low cap charge of $5.1 million. Which could prompt him to finally do the thing he has resisted doing, despite years of ineptitude around him: Demand a trade.

It’s a natural consequence of having the worst roster in the league. The best players will eventually refuse to stand for it, especially if the strategy improve the roster includes taking the foot off the gas pedal.

While the temptation to tank in the NFL is real (and multiple teams have done it, simply by taking their best players out of late-season games), embracing losses creates a cultural problem that is not easily reversed. Yes, it’s good to have higher draft picks. But if the price is losing on purpose (or, more accurately, using lesser players and hoping nature will take its course), the few players who never want to lose under any circumstances will naturally want out.

And the first guy at the front of the line could be Crosby.