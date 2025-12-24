Raiders to put Brock Bowers on IR

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers’ 2026 season is over.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are going to put Bowers on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Bowers injured his knee in Week 1 and played through it for several weeks before missing three games in October. He’s played in the rest of the team’s games, but the 2-13 Raiders are shutting him down with eyes on next season.

Bowers had 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Pelissero adds that the Raiders will also place safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve. He has been dealing with a back injury. Chinn had 114 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles while starting all 15 games this season.

The absence of both players won’t help the Raiders’ chances of beating the Giants this week or the Chiefs in Week 18. If the Raiders do lose out, they will have the first overall pick in the 2026 draft.