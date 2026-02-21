 Skip navigation
Tufts, which has a building named for Steve Tisch, is “monitoring” Epstein situation

  
Published February 21, 2026 09:08 AM

The NFL isn’t the only entity that has a P.R. problem arising from the not-so-brief association between Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2012, Tufts University opened the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center, a 42,000-square-foot athletic facility.

Asked by Front Office Sports whether Tufts is considering renaming the building given Tisch’s ties to Epstein, the University said this: “The University is aware and monitoring the situation.”

It’s not a “no.” It’s also not a “yes.”

Like the NFL, Tufts could be waiting to see whether the storm subsides or intensifies. Already, however, there’s enough in the emails and reporting from The Athletic to suggest that Tisch may have been involved in quid pro quo sexual harassment of women who believed the film producer could assist their careers. And the emails between Tisch and Epstein paint a skeevy picture with which the NFL and Tufts will have to decide whether they’re comfortable.

The fact that both have done nothing shows they’re comfortable, for now. If/when they’re made to feel considerably less comfortable, they’ll possibly do more than watch and wait.