Jordan Love will not play on Saturday night

It looks like it will be Tyler Huntley and Malik Willis at quarterback when the Ravens face the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday night.

According to multiple reports, Jordan Love will not play for the Packers because of the concussion he suffered in last Saturday’s loss to the Bears. Love was a limited participant in practice this week and he was listed as questionable.

Willis was also listed as questionable due to a right shoulder injury and an illness, but he is expected to start the game. Clayton Tune will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback.

The Packers clinched a playoff spot with the Lions’ loss on Thursday. If they lose on Saturday, the Bears will clinch the NFC North.

The Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as doubtful to play because of a back injury, which leaves Huntley in line to make his second start of the season.