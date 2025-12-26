 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Jordan Love will not play on Saturday night

  
Published December 26, 2025 03:57 PM

It looks like it will be Tyler Huntley and Malik Willis at quarterback when the Ravens face the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday night.

According to multiple reports, Jordan Love will not play for the Packers because of the concussion he suffered in last Saturday’s loss to the Bears. Love was a limited participant in practice this week and he was listed as questionable.

Willis was also listed as questionable due to a right shoulder injury and an illness, but he is expected to start the game. Clayton Tune will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback.

The Packers clinched a playoff spot with the Lions’ loss on Thursday. If they lose on Saturday, the Bears will clinch the NFC North.

The Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as doubtful to play because of a back injury, which leaves Huntley in line to make his second start of the season.