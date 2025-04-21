 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Watch Now

Jeanty is 'ready to be the guy' in the NFL

April 21, 2025 04:19 PM
Boise State running back and top prospect Ashton Jeanty caught up with Mike Florio to give his pitch to NFL GMs, where he thinks his ceiling is in the 2025 NFL Draft and what he can bring to an organization.
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
12:23
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
3:27
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
5:48
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
6:43
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pftpm_tushpush_250408.jpg
5:23
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflparepcards_250408.jpg
9:06
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
5:56
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
2:06
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
1:19
Report: Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_csu_draftkings_250421.jpg
02:18
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft
nbc_csu_mockdraft25to32_250421.jpg
16:07
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 25-32
nbc_csu_mockdraft1to8v2_250421.jpg
20:24
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 1-8
nbc_csu_mockdraft17to24_250421.jpg
20:46
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 17-24
nbc_csu_mockdraft9to16_250421.jpg
20:56
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 9-16
nbc_roto_qbsfirstrd_250421.jpg
01:41
How many QBs will be drafted in the first round?
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
04:10
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
09:40
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
04:47
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers
nbc_pft_bestcaseworstcase_250421.jpg
14:07
Best case-worst case scenario: NFL draft edition
nbc_pft_ogfirstrdpicks_250421.jpg
07:05
How long will teams keep original Round 1 pick?
nbc_pft_raidersqb_250421.jpg
03:10
Raiders ‘remain open’ to get QB position right
nbc_pft_raidersrb_250421.jpg
10:06
Spytek addresses RB value given Barkley’s impact
nbc_pft_samhowell_250421.jpg
07:19
Howell won’t be ‘long-term solution’ for a team
nbc_pft_sheduersanders_250421.jpg
08:44
Analyzing only reason team would trade up to No. 2
nbc_pft_steelersqbs_250421.jpg
03:42
What Steelers’ ‘fuzzy’ QB dilemma means for draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250421.jpg
09:18
Dart will not attend the draft in Green Bay
nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringtalks_250418.jpg
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
nbc_pft_rodgersmoney_250418.jpg
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
nbc_roto_jeantydraft_250417.jpg
01:38
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1620_250417.jpg
05:43
GM mock draft: Egbuka heads to Broncos
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft5_250417.jpg
12:14
GM mock draft: Ward, Hunter lead the top five

nbc_pl_angeintv_250421.jpg
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_andersonintv_250421.jpg
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
nbc_pl_totvnfreax_250421.jpg
02:54
Forest keep pace in Champions League race with win
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
01:08
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
oly_ga_bileslaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:49
Biles wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250421.jpg
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_roto_moore_250421.jpg
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
nbc_roto_abbott_250421.jpg
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
nbc_roto_waiveradds_250421.jpg
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_pl_nfgoalanderson_250421.jpg
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_tacticsv2_250421.jpg
02:27
Examining Maatsen’s ‘great movement’ v. Newcastle
nbc_dls_jokicmvprace_250421.jpg
03:03
Should Jokic win NBA MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander?
oly_at_mondolaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:38
Duplantis wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year award
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
01:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
butlercurry.jpg
07:49
Butler ‘calmed’ Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_dps_melkiperjr_250421.jpg
17:01
Kiper: Hunter’s ‘got to play both ways’ in NFL
nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_detvnyk_250421.jpg
01:07
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2
nbc_roto_minlal_250421.jpg
01:48
Over is the ‘best bet’ in T-Wolves-Lakers Game 2
dame.jpg
01:36
Bucks-Pacers Game 2 markets hinge on Lillard
nbc_dps_jordanvslebron_250421.jpg
08:32
Can LeBron surpass Jordan with another NBA title?
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
Giannis.jpg
13:51
Why 2025 playoffs are ‘pivotal’ for Bucks’ future
nbc_dps_draftqbs_250421.jpg
04:00
Titans, Giants risk forcing QB picks in NFL draft