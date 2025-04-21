 Skip navigation
UCLA, Tennessee swap quarterbacks

  
Published April 21, 2025 07:47 PM

There are no trades in college football. However, two programs have performed a de facto signal-caller swap.

With Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferring from Tennessee to UCLA, UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar is now transferring to Tennessee.

That’s the word from Pete Nakos of On3.com. Wake Forest and Tulane also were in the mix.

Aguilar had transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA earlier this year.

It’s one of the basic realities of college football in the NIL era. Unless and until the universities recognize a union or Congress provides an antitrust exemption, the NIL-fueled chaos will continue.