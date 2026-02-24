 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hortizint_260224.jpg
Hortiz: Herbert will ‘take off’ with McDaniel
nbc_pft_nflreplaysv2_260224.jpg
NFL to consider changes with replay officials
nbc_pft_lionsmunich_260224.jpg
Lions will play in Munich next season

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hortizint_260224.jpg
Hortiz: Herbert will ‘take off’ with McDaniel
nbc_pft_nflreplaysv2_260224.jpg
NFL to consider changes with replay officials
nbc_pft_lionsmunich_260224.jpg
Lions will play in Munich next season

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears have gotten calls about trading QB Tyson Bagent

  
Published February 24, 2026 12:05 PM

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent could be on the move this offseason.

The Bears signed Bagent to a two-year extension last summer that keeps him under contract through the 2027 season, but neither General Manager Ryan Poles nor head coach Ben Johnson ruled out trading him during Tuesday press conferences at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Poles said that the team has received calls about Bagent from other clubs and called the prospect an “interesting dynamic that we’re going to have to work through” because it would also involve finding a reliable backup to Caleb Williams.

Bagent has appeared in seven games and thrown six passes in that role over the last two seasons, but Johnson said that the quarterback’s preseason work has left the team with the belief that Bagent is capable of being a starter in the league.

“You want to see him have a chance to do it himself,” Johnson said. “We’ll always do what’s best for our team and our organization. I do think there’s a lot of merit to having a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. I’m of the mind that he’s probably one of the best 32 in the NFL.”

Poles said trading Bagent would be a “really tough decision,” but it is one that the Bears could opt to make if the right offer crosses the table in the coming weeks.