Bears have gotten calls about trading QB Tyson Bagent

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent could be on the move this offseason.

The Bears signed Bagent to a two-year extension last summer that keeps him under contract through the 2027 season, but neither General Manager Ryan Poles nor head coach Ben Johnson ruled out trading him during Tuesday press conferences at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Poles said that the team has received calls about Bagent from other clubs and called the prospect an “interesting dynamic that we’re going to have to work through” because it would also involve finding a reliable backup to Caleb Williams.

Bagent has appeared in seven games and thrown six passes in that role over the last two seasons, but Johnson said that the quarterback’s preseason work has left the team with the belief that Bagent is capable of being a starter in the league.

“You want to see him have a chance to do it himself,” Johnson said. “We’ll always do what’s best for our team and our organization. I do think there’s a lot of merit to having a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. I’m of the mind that he’s probably one of the best 32 in the NFL.”

Poles said trading Bagent would be a “really tough decision,” but it is one that the Bears could opt to make if the right offer crosses the table in the coming weeks.