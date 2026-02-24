Brett Veach: Travis Kelce is an icon, hopefully he comes back

Travis Kelce is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his career next month.

But if Kelce elects to return for a 14th season, Kansas City doesn’t intend to have him playing elsewhere.

After head coach Andy Reid said late last week that there’s been communication between the two sides, General Manager Brett Veach said on Tuesday that the club is prepared for Kelce to retire or to return.

“Coach mentioned on Friday he’s had great dialogue with Travis,” Veach said at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. “I’m sure we’re going to see [Kelce’s agent] here — just like we will all the other players’ agents — and we’ll continue that dialogue.

“But Travis is the best. He’s an icon. Hopefully, he comes back and we’ll just kind of let that process play out.”

With this being a different situation for the team and Kelce, Veach noted the club is discussing both whether or not the tight end will return and what a contract might look like for him in 2026.

“It’s not your typical, hey, 27-year-old, first time in free agency,” Veach said. “Travis has done everything, he’s accomplished everything. He’s about to get married. He’s got a lot going on.

“You need some sort of deadline. But at the same time, it’s Travis Kelce. So we’re just going to continue to have positive dialogue and see where this thing ends. But I think we’re trying to position ourselves where either way, we have a plan moving forward.”

Last year, Kelce played all 17 games, registering 76 receptions for 851 yards with five touchdowns. After averaging a career-low 8.5 yards per reception in 2024, Kelce finished 2025 with 11.2 yards per reception — his best mark in that category since 2022.