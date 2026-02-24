Giants G.M. Joe Schoen has no comment on Steve Tisch

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was implicated in the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein emails. Tisch issued a statement on the day the emails surfaced. The Giants have otherwise been quiet about the situation.

On Tuesday, G.M. Joe Schoen met with reporters at the Scouting Combine. He was asked about Tisch.

“Steve released a statement a few weeks ago about the regrets, so I’m just going to leave it at that, and I’m not going to comment any more on that,” Schoen said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

Said Tisch in his statement: “We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments.” The facts suggest the association was anything but brief.

Additional reporting from The Athletic raises the question of whether Tisch engaged in quid pro quo sexual harassment.

The league is not actively investigating Tisch, even if it should.

Obviously, Schoen and any other Giants employee is in a delicate spot. Tisch still owns 45 percent of the team. Until, however, the league fully and completely explores Tisch’s connection to Epstein and any related activities, it’s fair for the public-facing Giants employees to be asked about the matter.