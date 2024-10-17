 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one

  
Published October 17, 2024 05:04 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was critical of the way he and the team performed against the Packers last Sunday, but he’s not dwelling on that game as the Cardinals move toward a Monday night date with the Chargers.

The loss to Green Bay dropped the Cardinals to 2-4 and any thoughts of pushing for a playoff spot or winning record could disappear quickly if the team can’t get back on track. Murray also knows from past experience that early success doesn’t guarantee a strong finish, so he’s focused on the fact that the team hasn’t hit “rock bottom” because of an unwanted result.

“It’s a long season,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been on the end of starting off hot and finishing not where you want to. I also understand the mindset and mentality that we have to have each week and going forward. It’s to learn from the last one, focus on the next one.”

Murray has gotten off to a strong individual start this season, but the Cardinals will need that to translate into team success in order to get where they want to go this season.