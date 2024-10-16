 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray: Cardinals won’t beat anyone if we play like we did against the Packers

  
Published October 16, 2024 11:40 AM

Kyler Murray says the Cardinals can’t afford another performance like they put on Sunday against the Packers.

The Cardinals committed 13 penalties for 100 yards and gave up three turnovers and fell behind 24-0 on the way to a 34-13 loss, and Murray said that’s an unacceptable number of mistakes.

“We play like that, we won’t beat anybody,” Murray said, via ESPN. “We can’t shoot ourselves in a foot against a good team.”

Murray, running back James Conner and wide receiver Greg Dortch all lost fumbles, and Murray says that’s something that flies in the face of everything head coach Jonathan Gannon emphasizes about ball security.

“That’s uncharacteristic,” Murray said. “Since J.G.'s been here, I haven’t felt like we’ve played a game like that where we’ve made bonehead mistake after bonehead mistake and haven’t taken care of the ball.”

Murray said the Cardinals mostly beat themselves.

“That’s the big thing, is it wasn’t anything about performance or athlete on athlete,” Murray said. “It was just mental breakdowns. My part, everybody’s part. We gotta be better.”