Kyler Murray: Cardinals won’t beat anyone if we play like we did against the Packers

Kyler Murray says the Cardinals can’t afford another performance like they put on Sunday against the Packers.

The Cardinals committed 13 penalties for 100 yards and gave up three turnovers and fell behind 24-0 on the way to a 34-13 loss, and Murray said that’s an unacceptable number of mistakes.

“We play like that, we won’t beat anybody,” Murray said, via ESPN. “We can’t shoot ourselves in a foot against a good team.”

Murray, running back James Conner and wide receiver Greg Dortch all lost fumbles, and Murray says that’s something that flies in the face of everything head coach Jonathan Gannon emphasizes about ball security.

“That’s uncharacteristic,” Murray said. “Since J.G.'s been here, I haven’t felt like we’ve played a game like that where we’ve made bonehead mistake after bonehead mistake and haven’t taken care of the ball.”

Murray said the Cardinals mostly beat themselves.

“That’s the big thing, is it wasn’t anything about performance or athlete on athlete,” Murray said. “It was just mental breakdowns. My part, everybody’s part. We gotta be better.”