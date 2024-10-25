 Skip navigation
Broncos CB Pat Surtain cleared from concussion protocol, will return Sunday

  
Published October 25, 2024 05:20 PM

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II was cleared from concussion protocol and has no injury designation for Sunday.

He will return to play against the Panthers after missing the Week 7 game against the Saints, which came four days after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Surtain returned to practice this week as a full participant all three days.

I’m feeling good,” Surtain said Friday, via Susanna Weir of the team website. “Everything feels back to normal. Ready to get back out there for the guys, for sure.”

The Broncos list safety P.J. Locke (thumb) as doubtful after missing the past two days of practice. He was limited Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (ankle) is questionable after three limited practices. He did not play against the Saints last week.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) improved to a full participant on Friday and has no injury designation.