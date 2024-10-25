Bills place DT DeWayne Carter on IR as he is headed for wrist surgery

The Bills placed rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Coach Sean McDermott said Carter has a wrist injury that will require surgery.

“He’s going to end up having to get surgery, so he will be out multiple weeks,” McDermott said Friday, via Maddy Glab of the team website.

The rookie will miss a minimum of four weeks.

Carter has started two games this season and appeared in seven. Carter has four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass defensed and nine total tackles.