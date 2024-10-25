Chris Olave clears concussion protocol, good to go Sunday

The Saints have been riddled by injuries through their five-game losing streak, but they are set to get some pieces back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Chris Olave has cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to return to action this weekend. Olave missed last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos after being injured in Week Five.

Tight end Taysom Hill is also off the injury report. He has missed two games with a rib injury, but was a full practice participant the last two days.

Quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) is listed as doubtful and head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week that he hopes to have him back for Week Nine. Guard Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (hip) have been ruled out.