Sunday Ticket case

It wasn’t 12 Angry Men. It was five men and three women. And they weren’t angry at each other; they were pissed at the NFL.
In the aftermath of the $4.7 billion statement of their disapproval of the league’s antitrust violations, the NFL has argued that one of the eight jurors was biased.
At the end of a sawed-off shotgun blast of arguments attacking anything and everything about the outcome, the NFL argued that the juror who became the foreperson “had an improper financial stake in the outcome of the litigation but was allowed to remain on — and lead — the jury.”
The alleged financial stake comes from the fact that the juror pays for a family member’s Sunday Ticket subscription, but that the family member isn’t part of the class. (The purchase happened in 2023, after the package moved from DirecTV to YouTube. The class covers 2011 through 2022.)
First of all, the fact that the juror became the foreperson is irrelevant. One of them had to be the foreperson. The question is whether the juror should have been on the jury at all, not whether the juror should have been on the jury but not the foreperson.
Second, the argument has appeal, on the surface. With a $4.7 billion verdict covering the final 12 years of the NFL-DirecTV relationship, it’s obvious that the first year of the NFL-YouTube arrangement will be attacked under the same argument. The outcome of this case becomes the blueprint for the next case that could benefit that juror.
Third, the NFL still has a problem. As pointed out in the plaintiffs’ response memo, the NFL had a peremptory challenge that it could have used on the juror in question. It didn’t.
There are two ways to get a juror excused. One, to show the juror has bias and should be stricken for cause. Two, to use a peremptory challenge. (Both sides have a set number to exercise before each case.)
A lawyer not using a peremptory challenge is like a coach not using a timeout. They don’t carry over. In this context, it’s hard to argue that a biased juror slipped through the cracks when the NFL could have remedied the situation with its remaining peremptory strike.
It’s unclear why the NFL kept the remaining peremptory strike in its back pocket. Regardless, the league had the power to dump the juror but it failed to do so.
That’s one of the biggest problems with making every possible argument when ending up on the wrong end of a big verdict. Certain arguments point not to legal error but to lawyer error.
I’ve made it through 683 pages of the Sunday Ticket trial transcript. There’s only 1,823 to go.
Hooray?
Those 683 pages cover four days of courtroom proceedings. On the fourth day, only one witness was called. To the dismay of Judge Philip Gutierrez. (More on that later.)
The lone witness was Fox executive Larry Jones. His full day of testimony established one fairly obvious fact about the Sunday Ticket package: The broadcast networks that competed with it didn’t like it.
“I’d rather Sunday Ticket not exist,” Jones said at one point. “From a Fox perspective, I would rather see Sunday Ticket not exist.”
Jones confirmed Fox’s request in the most recent negotiations that Sunday Ticket be priced no lower than $293.96 per season. He acknowledged that Sunday Ticket was an “existential” threat to Fox’s NFL business.
Fox, and CBS, don’t like Sunday Ticket because it draws viewers away from the broadcasts of their games. They prefer exclusivity. The absence of it drove Fox from the Thursday Night Football business, since its games were available on NFL Network and Amazon.
"[W]e actually had to get out of that contract a year earlier because it was pretty much a financial disaster for us,” Jones said, “and the real problem with Thursday Night Football if you’re a broadcaster is we didn’t have exclusivity to those games, so we would put a game on, on Thursday night, but the NFL Network would also have the same game simulcast, our telecast, and then Amazon, I think it was, also had that game. So we were now one of three places you could watch the game on Thursday night, and that really took a hit against our ad revenue.”
CBS and Fox want only one place to watch their games. They don’t want fans to have the option to watch other games, produced by CBS and Fox, on another platform.
That’s what prompted the NFL to ensure Sunday Ticket would be priced in a way that kept most fans from not choosing to pay for Sunday Ticket, which first required them to get a satellite dish and pay for DirecTV.
It’s the heart of the case. The 32 teams of the NFL — 32 distinct businesses — came together to guarantee that the price will be high enough to find the sweet spot between having enough Sunday Ticket subscribers to justify the money DirecTV paid and enough non-subscribers to justify the money CBS and Fox paid for the games available at no charge in all local markets.
The key testimony from Adams could have been harvested in an hour, not a full day. Which resulted in the fourth day of the trial getting very interesting after Jones finished testifying and the jury was excused.
To the extent that the plaintiffs began to alienate Judge Gutierrez, that’s apparently the day it happened.
“How did we get to one witness today?” Judge Gutierrez asked Amanda Bonn, the lawyer who questioned Jones for the plaintiffs. “I mean, you indicated that your estimate was one hour on direct and we were like two hours and 33 minutes. . . . [S]ometimes I thought you were taking a deposition.”
“Well, we — the documents didn’t get produced by Fox, they got produced by the NFL, so we just were doing our best, and I apologize it went longer than the estimate,” Bonn said.
“I’ll give you this warning,” Judge Gutierrez said. “You’re not going to get any extra time more than 25 hours [to submit your case] because you took a deposition today. I don’t care for the reason -- I mean, why weren’t -- why wasn’t this witness asked about those documents during [his] deposition? What’s the answer to that?”
“Your Honor,” Bonn said, “I apologize, and I can’t answer. I wasn’t on this matter at that time. I apologize for that.”
“I mean, it seems in some respects the trial’s going a bit oddly because I do feel like a deposition’s being taken,” Judge Gutierrez said. “Whether or not you were part of the trial team really is of no concern of mine, but it seems to me that you shouldn’t be asking the witness about a document for the first time at trial. This is the point I hit upon yesterday. The crude term would be ‘ambush'; that’s the crude term. But in any event, all I’m saying is it was a deposition and it was quite repetitive and don’t count on any extra time.”
Judge Gutierrez’s frustrations would erupt later in the trial, when he criticized the plaintiffs’ lawyers and threatened to dismiss the case. Whether he was simply trying to move the case along or truly believed the case should be thrown out remains to be seen. Because he now has on his desk an opportunity to grant judgment to the NFL, notwithstanding the verdict.
It would have been easier to do it, frankly, without that $4.7 billion verdict attached to it. Regardless, the ball is now in his court.
And if it happens, the plaintiffs’ lawyers will likely shout a few terms far more crude than “ambush.”
The battle of the briefs continues, with $14.1 billion on the line.
In response to the NFL’s 25-page memorandum of law outlining the umpteen reasons why the $4.7 billion Sunday Ticket antitrust verdict should be overturned, the plaintiffs have submitted a 25-page memorandum of law responding to the NFL’s many, many (many) arguments. PFT has obtained and reviewed a copy of the document.
The biggest sticking point, as explained in our item about the brief and in a more recent effort to predict the response, relates to the jury’s apparent effort to calculate a verdict literally on an iPhone.
The league believes that amounts to a rejection of the two formulas the plaintiffs presented, which (in the NFL’s opinion) prevents the jury from coming up with their own methodology. The plaintiffs argue that, basically, violations of the antitrust laws naturally require a little fuzzy math to rectify.
The plaintiffs submitted evidence of $7 billion in losses to the members of the class. That number came from the difference between the real world, in which the NFL overcharged for Sunday Ticket in order to ensure that many would opt to watch the games offered by their local CBS and/or Fox affiliates, and an alternative universe in which the NFL would have sold the out-of-market games to the various cable channels, allowing fans to simply flip the dial and watch any game at no extra charge.
“The jury heard a proper model, the history of college football telecasts, as a real-world yardstick from which it could have concluded class members would not have paid anything above the price of a regular DirecTV subscription but for the restraints, yielding $7 billion in damages over a 12-year class period,” the plaintiffs argued in their brief.
With the actual number on the verdict form — $4.7 billion — being lower than the amount the plaintiffs submitted, the outcome reflects (in the opinion of the plaintiffs) “a just and reasonable estimate of damages.”
Regarding the characterization of the outcome as the product of a “runaway jury,” the plaintiffs explain that "[t]he Court closely supervised and managed the trial and carefully instructed the jury on the law,” that the "$4.7 billion award here was substantially less than the total amount Plaintiffs reasonably asked for ($7 billion) and $10 billion less than the total licensing revenue the NFL received from DirecTV for Sunday Ticket during the class period ($15 billion).”
Is the number big? Yes. The plaintiffs also point out that it isn’t “unusual for modern antitrust cases to have a recovery in the billions of dollars given the volume of commerce at stake.”
Still, it’s impossible to determine the precise number of billions lost, where (as here) an antitrust violation created a warped reality. The plaintiffs also note that, if the NFL had wanted to offer a reduced formula for calculating damages, it could have. The league opted not to do so.
The brief ends with this observation: “Those who violate the antitrust laws and thereby prevent a competitive market from existing may not escape accountability by complaining that damages cannot be measured with precision.”
The league has made that very complaint, in an effort to drive the verdict all the way down to $1. The plaintiffs, in their brief, dismiss the effort to reverse engineer the jury’s verdict as “conjecture.”
Next, the NFL will get the last word in writing. Then, Judge Philip Gutierrez will hear arguments from the parties on July 31. Eventually, the judge will issue a decision.
Inevitably, the case will be appealed — all the way to the United States Supreme Court. With that much money on the line, there’s no way either side will accept defeat unless and until every legal stone has been turned.
Two weeks ago, the NFL filed paperwork aimed at scrapping the $4.7 billion verdict in the Sunday Ticket case. The response from the plaintiffs will be filed very soon, perhaps imminently.
The latest brief submitted by the NFL focuses heavily on the question of damages, attacking the verdict as a rejection of the calculations offered by the plaintiffs and a made-up formula literally thumbed into an iPhone.
The league’s argument carries some inherent appeal. The plaintiffs submitted two formulas, through their so-called expert witnesses. The jury adopted neither, coming up with their own number that, as explained in the NFL’s brief, represented the difference between the list price for the basic Sunday Ticket package in 2018 and 2019 ($294) and the average price actually paid by Sunday Ticket subscribers during the class period ($102.74), multiplied by the members of the two classes, commercial and residential.
The counter likely will be that the final number of $4.7 billion fell in the range created by the plaintiffs’ experts. The high end ($7 billion) was based on a world in which the NFL’s teams had sold the out-of-market games to various cable channels, resulting in the games being distributed to all plaintiffs (and the rest of the world) at no extra cost. The low end came from an effort to envision a reality with at least one competitor for the exclusive approach the league applied in giving Sunday Ticket to DirecTV.
The challenge in any case like this is to create an alternate universe in which the defendants did not commit antitrust violations. It’s not going to be perfect. It takes a crystal ball. It requires guesswork. And facing that ambiguity should be one of the consequences for parties that violate federal antitrust laws.
How fair would it be if the defendants were permitted to pick apart all efforts by the plaintiffs to demonstrate the specific economics that would have unfolded if the defendants hadn’t violated antitrust laws? Here, the plaintiffs introduced sufficient evidence to establish a $7 billion ceiling. The jury opted for something far lower than that.
That’s not uncommon in civil actions. In employment cases, for example, the plaintiff introduces evidence of lost wages before trial (which are easy to calculate) and lost wages from the date of trial through whenever the plaintiff would have naturally left the company, reduced to present value. That’s known as “front pay,” and it is inherently fuzzy and messy.
Juries often make their own guesses at how long a plaintiff would have continued to work, if the plaintiff hadn’t been fired in violation of some applicable legal principle (e.g., discrimination, retaliation). If, for example, the plaintiff is 42 and the expert witness calculates future losses through 65 reduced to present value, the jury is entitled to come up with a number based on working at the company through some lesser age — 50, 55, 60, etc.
As a practical matter, it gives the jury room to compromise. And it happens all the time. So, in this case, the plaintiffs put in evidence of $7 billion in losses. The jury opted to award $4.7 billion. The argument could/should/perhaps will be that the jury is fully entitled to come up with a formula for getting to that number, even if the number is highly specific and was never presented to them by the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses.
Ultimately, the judge will have to decide whether to let the outcome stand. If/when he converts the verdict to a judgment, $4.7 billion becomes $14.1 billion under the antitrust laws.
Tripling of the verdict is one of the specific consequences to those companies that commit antitrust violations. Why shouldn’t another consequence be the possibility that, in reverse-engineering what something should have cost without antitrust violations, there will be blurred lines and bargaining by the jury?
Less than three weeks ago, a jury entered a $4.7 billion antitrust verdict against the NFL. If/when it becomes a formal judgment, it will triple to more than $14 billion.
Each team would then have to come up with more than $440 million. (As previously explained, some might have a hard time doing that.)
During an annual earnings call on Tuesday, Packers CEO Mark Murphy was asked whether the league had given the teams any advice on how to prepare to pay the price, if/when that day arrives.
“No,” Murphy said, via Daniel Kaplan in an item for AwfulAnnouncing.com. “All the indications are that we will appeal. It’s really up to each team to figure out whether they need to set up a separate fund. The league will vigorously defend.”
It’s a given that the league will vigorously defend. They vigorously defend everything, regardless of merit. They’re always right, and anyone challenging them in court is always wrong. (As major American businesses go, the NFL is hardly unique in this respect.)
That said, their vigorous defense could still result in a win in the Sunday Ticket case, through post-judgment motions or on appeal. It still won’t change the fact (not allegation, but fact as determined by the jury) that the NFL deliberately overpriced Sunday Ticket in order to keep fans from buying it, so that they’d choose to watch the games given to their local markets via CBS and Fox affiliates.
We’re wondering when that reality will sink in on a widespread basis. The Sunday Ticket price tag became a litmus test of true fandom. And the prize was to pay way too much for something that could have been, and should have been, made available for a much lower amount.
Vacation be damned, I’m making time to trudge through the 2,506-page Sunday Ticket trial transcript. And I’ll be posting items regarding specific portions of the testimony and other developments of interest.
Many of the witnesses testified through prerecorded depositions. Unfortunately, none were included in the official transcript. (Then again, that probably kept it from being 4,000 pages long.) After former NFL Media chief Steve Bornstein testified over the second and third day of the trial, various depositions were played — including one given by Patriots owner Robert Kraft and one by NFL Media executive Hans Schroeder.
Next came, live in court, one of the named plaintiffs in the case. A New Orleans native who moved to California, Robert Lippincott purchased Sunday Ticket to watch Saints games.
Lippincott easily established some of the key, but also obvious, facts of the case. He said he would have bought a package that included only Saints games, but that wasn’t available. He said he had to purchase a DirecTV subscription along with Sunday Ticket.
And he was willing to do it because it was important for him to watch the Saints.
“It matters to me,” he said. “You know, life’s hard. And they’re my every Sunday, no matter what, like I said, win or lose, there’s pleasure, there’s joy. You know, you laugh, you cry. That’s the best thing about football.”
And that’s the kind of passion that the NFL tapped into when overpricing Sunday Ticket. The most avid fans are the ones who got screwed, because those who didn’t have the same passion simply didn’t buy the package.
That was the sweet spot the NFL hoped to engineer. Charge enough so that only the most ardent fans will find a way to pay for it, even though they shouldn’t have had to pay that much because the NFL (as the jury determined) violated antitrust laws by working together to jack up the price so that more fans would watch the games on local CBS and Fox affiliates, keeping the ratings of the traditional networks high.
Even if the NFL finds a way to avoid $14 billion in liability to those who paid the overinflated price from 2011 through 2022, the league can’t escape the fact that it forced the biggest fans of pro football to pay much more than they needed to pay, so that fans who lacked the same commitment wouldn’t buy it at a much more affordable price.
That’s the most important thing to remember when it comes to the league’s position that Sunday Ticket was a premium service. The premium was aimed not at reflecting the value of the package but at excluding those who, if they didn’t purchase Sunday Ticket, would just shrug their shoulders and watch the games served to their local markets by CBS and Fox.
As some of you have noticed (and, fortunately, only a few of you have complained), I took a brief pause in the review of the 2,506-page transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial. The past three days have entailed plenty of car time, culminating in a nine-hour drive to an undisclosed location in one of the Carolinas for the annual family beach trip.
But I continued to read when I could, with 408 pages now fully scoured. (That’s 16.28 percent of the whole thing. Which leaves 83.72 percent.)
We started with a look at jury selection and then opening statements. The first witness called to the stand by the plaintiffs was former NFL Network chief Steve Bornstein.
Although the plaintiffs called him, he wasn’t cooperating with them as some sort of disgruntled former Big Shield employee. The plaintiffs used Bornstein as an adverse witness; he admitted early on that he met with the lawyers for the NFL to prepare to testify. (That’s not improper, but it shows the lingering connection and potential bias for one of the parties to a trial.)
The plaintiffs primarily hoped to establish through Bornstein’s testimony that the NFL continued to control pricing of Sunday Ticket even after it gave DirecTV, ostensibly, the power to control pricing.
After Bornstein was hired, the DirecTV relationship shifted from “agency” to “licensing.” Previously, the NFL controlled everything, including pricing and marketing. Although Bornstein wasn’t specifically aware of the term, the agency model apparently required DirecTV to indemnify (fancy word for “protect”) the league for any antitrust liability arising from an arrangement that entailed the league’s 32 teams directly controlling the pricing of an out-of-market offering via satellite to its fans.
The plaintiffs made it clear through Bornstein’s testimony that CBS and Fox didn’t like Sunday Ticket, and that they wanted to minimize the number of fans who purchased it.
“I think they both would have wished Sunday Ticket went away, but Sunday Ticket was a fact of life, they didn’t want to see it broadly distributed,” Bornstein said.
The reason was obvious. Sunday Ticket threatened the CBS and Fox ratings.
“We always wanted -- and it was always a concern of CBS and FOX to keep it behind a subscription wall so that it would not be broadly distributed and potentially harm their ratings performance,” Bornstein said. “That was always their concern. That was the concern of taking their products, you know, the games they produced and distribute them up against them. They were fanatical about that having a negative impact and they would do anything to protect that.”
They were fanatical.
That speaks directly to the heart of the case. Bornstein said on multiple occasions during his two-day testimony that the league tries to keep all partners happy. In this case, the league was caught between one partner that pays billions for Sunday Ticket and two other partners that pay considerably more billions for over-the-air broadcasts in local markets.
The liability (as imposed by the jury) arose from the notion that the league’s broadcast antitrust exemption doesn’t apply to, as in this case, the league’s effort to sell out-of-market rights on a collective basis. Thus, by ensuring that DirecTV kept the price high (even when, on paper, it had the right to price the package however it wanted), the NFL committed an antitrust violation.
It didn’t require 2,506 pages of trial proceedings to prove this, frankly. And, yes, I’m saying that because I really don’t want to read another 2,098 pages.
Nothing gets a football family back together like giving money away.
Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, YouTube TV will be offering a $60 discount for Sunday Ticket during the annual Back Together Weekend that the NFL is still trying to make into a thing.
The news of the discount, available July 27 and 28, comes at a time when many are wondering whether the looming $14 billion judgment against the NFL for fixing the price of Sunday Ticket will prompt a change of the pricing structure for 2024 and beyond.
Some (me) have canceled Sunday Ticket after receiving notice of automatic renewal in early August, at $389 for those who pay $72.99 per month for the basic service and $449 for those who don’t. Some (me) are waiting for a better deal — especially since the NFL’s lawyers were pushing at the recent trial that the average price paid from 2011 through 2022 was a little over $100 per year. That’s confusing to many (me), because many (me) paid full freight throughout the period covered by the class action.
It will be interesting to see how many fans dump Sunday Ticket, at least until it’s offered for, say, the $70 that ESPN wanted to charge, or with the single-team option ESPN wanted to provide.
Even if the NFL can lawyer its way out of the $14 billion obligation (and the appeal bod that will be much harder to avoid), the trial exposed some inconvenient truths for the NFL about the fact — not allegation, but fact — that the NFL deliberately charged more than necessary for Sunday Ticket in order to protect the ratings generated by CBS and Fox based on over-the-air viewership in the various American markets.
Some fans love pro football enough to respond to such information by saying, “Thank you sir may I have another.” Some might say, “I’ll still watch football, but I’m not paying for something that should be available to me and everyone else at a much lower price.”
Regardless, a lower price is coming. By $60.
A much lower price could eventually be coming. Especially if the NFL’s effort to overturn the recent verdict fails.
The NFL intends to vigorously contest the Sunday Ticket verdict in court. At some point, the NFL will be required to post an appeal bond.
The league hopes to delay the process or avoid it altogether.
Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL submitted court papers this week admitting that the requirement of posting a $14.1 billion appeal bond will entail “potential difficulty,” along with “actual prejudice” that “cannot be overstated.”
The league argued that the premium for the appeal bond itself “would be significantly prejudicial.”
The NFL could ultimately prevail in the case. That won’t result in a refund for the cost of the appeal bond.
The league’s plea came in response to efforts by the plaintiffs to have the $4.7 billion verdict entered as a formal judgment, while would automatically be tripled under federal antitrust law.
Even without interest and attorneys’ fees, each team will have to come up with more than $440 million in cash. Some teams, as we’ve explained, will have a hard time doing that.
The league has asked the presiding judge to overturn the verdict or to reduce it to $1. The court will consider the NFL’s motion for judgment as a matter of law on July 31.
It’s the annual gathering of the muckety-mucks and oligarchs in Sun Valley. As he does almost every year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sat for an interview with CNBC.
Goodell was asked about, among other things, the recent Sunday Ticket verdict. You know, the one that came in north of $4.7 billion and that, if/when it becomes an official judgment, will be trebled to more than $14 billion.
The trial focused on the allegation that the 32 NFL franchises, working under the auspices of Big Shield, required DirecTV to grossly overcharge for the Sunday Ticket out-of-market package, so that consumers would choose to watch the games served up by CBS and Fox in their local markets. The jury found that the NFL violated federal antitrust laws over the 12-season term — and as to more than 2.4 million residential customers who paid the inflated price for the package.
“Well, we obviously disagree with the jury verdict and we are committed obviously to following the legal process,” Goodell told CNBC, via a transcript distributed by the netwotk. “It’s a long process. We’re aware of that, but we feel very strongly about our position, our policies, particularly on media, that we make our -- our sport available to the broadest possible audience. Sunday Ticket is just a complimentary product. So we’re committed to following the litigation, all the way and making sure that we get this right.”
They would get an even larger audience for Sunday Ticket if they charged less for it. More people would get it, allowing them to watch the games they want to watch and not the game hand picked for the market where they live.
By saying “largest possible audience,” Goodell means “highest possible rating” (which leads to “most possible money”). The ratings climb higher if more people watch the CBS and/or Fox broadcasts on their local channels, which roll the numbers up to the biggest national number possible.
That said, the NFL will have some compelling arguments, both as to whether it can avoid liability for antitrust violations and as to whether the damages calculation that the jury allegedly concocted on their iPhone calculators should be rejected.
Regardless, the jury verdict raises the stakes considerably. For everyone. Including the Sunday Ticket customers from 2011 through 2022 who could end up eventually getting a check for possibly several thousand dollars. Possibly signed by Goodell himself.