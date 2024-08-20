 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Ticket is available on Apple app store, for $679.99

  
Published August 19, 2024 08:42 PM

Sunday Ticket isn’t getting cheaper. It’s getting more expensive.

Depending on where you buy it.

Via John Ourand of Puck.news, the out-of-market game package is now available via the Apple app store, for viewing on an iPad or iPhone. The cost? $679.99.

Packaged with RedZone, it costs $739.99 per year.

The league told Ourand that the pricing isn’t its business: “The NFL does not control the pricing of Sunday Ticket and does not set or receive any additional fees associated with its sale.”

As Ourand notes, Apple takes a 30-percent fee for anything sold in its store. That fee has been built into the pricing.

Regardless of the NFL’s claims about pricing, the transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial made it clear that the lead wants it to be a “premium” product that will complement to over-the-air, in-market broadcasts. The league wants a sufficient percentage of fans to choose to watch the games available on local CBS and Fox affiliates, protecting the billions it receives from those networks.