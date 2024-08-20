Sunday Ticket is available on Apple app store, for $679.99

Sunday Ticket isn’t getting cheaper. It’s getting more expensive.

Depending on where you buy it.

Via John Ourand of Puck.news, the out-of-market game package is now available via the Apple app store, for viewing on an iPad or iPhone. The cost? $679.99.

Packaged with RedZone, it costs $739.99 per year.

The league told Ourand that the pricing isn’t its business: “The NFL does not control the pricing of Sunday Ticket and does not set or receive any additional fees associated with its sale.”

As Ourand notes, Apple takes a 30-percent fee for anything sold in its store. That fee has been built into the pricing.

Regardless of the NFL’s claims about pricing, the transcript of the Sunday Ticket trial made it clear that the lead wants it to be a “premium” product that will complement to over-the-air, in-market broadcasts. The league wants a sufficient percentage of fans to choose to watch the games available on local CBS and Fox affiliates, protecting the billions it receives from those networks.