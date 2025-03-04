 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: “We would love to bring back” Jimmy Garoppolo

  
Published March 3, 2025 07:33 PM

Now that the Rams know their starting quarterback will return for at least one year, they can turn their attention to his understudy.

On Monday, coach Sean McVay told reporters that the Rams are interested in bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo for a second season.

“We would love to bring him back,” McVay told reporters. “I obviously have been very busy working through the Matthew [Stafford] situation. That’s the hope and anticipation. Now, you guys know that there might be some other interest and Jimmy’s earned the right to be able to have that type of interest. But yes, if you said, would I want Jimmy back here to be able to work in the quarterback room with [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone and Matthew and those guys? The answer is absolutely yes.”

Seven years ago, Garoppolo was briefly the highest-paid quarterback in league history at $27.5 million per year, until Kirk Cousins got a $28 million deal from the Vikings. The 49ers moved on after the 2022 season. He spent a year with the Raiders, starting only six games.

Now 33, Garoppolo started the 2024 regular-season finale against the Seahawks, when the Rams opted to rest key starters before the playoffs. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the 30-25 loss to Seattle.

The Rams also have Stetson Bennett on the roster. He has two years left on his rookie deal.