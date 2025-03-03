Bengals say they have “intent of continuing to work toward a long-term deal” with Tee Higgins

Last week, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the team hopes to sign receiver Tee Higgins to a long-term deal. Later that day, Higgins tweeted the “cap” emoji, which means he was saying someone was lying, about something.

Now that the Bengals have officially placed the franchise tag — again — on Higgins, they’ve added in their official announcement that they make the move “with the intent of continuing to work toward a long-term deal in Cincinnati.”

We’ll be watching for another cap emoji from Higgins.

If the Bengals truly intend to sign Higgins to a long-term deal, they have until July 15 to do it. After that, Higgins will remain eligible for a one-year, $26.16 million contract for 2025.

Higgins could also be traded to a new team. If he isn’t traded and doesn’t sign a long-term deal, a third tag in 2026 would require the Bengals to offer the average of the five highest quarterback cap numbers for 2025. Which means he will not be tagged a third time.

The fact that Higgins has a clear path to free agency after one more year makes it harder to parlay the 2025 tag into a long-term deal. He’ll be trading in the ability to make $26.16 million and become a free agent for whatever the Bengals offer on a multi-year contract. What will it take to get him to do that?

Yes, he’d be carrying the injury risk beyond 2025 if he takes the tag and waits to become a free agent next March. Regardless, he has a pretty big bird in the hand. The Bengals will need to offer something big enough to get him to let it fly away.