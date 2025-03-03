Justin Jefferson: Who the quarterback is doesn’t matter to me

Sam Darnold? J.J. McCarthy? Daniel Jones? Aaron Rodgers? (I’m kidding, I think.)

As far as all-universe receiver Justin Jefferson is concerned, the identity of the Vikings’ quarterback is a detail.

“I’m not sure who the quarterback is gonna be, and just like I said last year, it truly doesn’t matter personally, to me,” Jefferson told Pat McAfee and company on Monday. “It doesn’t matter who’s gonna throw me that ball. I’m gonna make the most of my opportunities. I’m gonna try to make him look [like] the best quarterback in the whole NFL. You know, just making the contested catches. Making those catches that look difficult be easy. So, just having that confidence in me and just creating that connection with the quarterback, no matter who the quarterback is gonna be. That’s the main part. And just having that confidence in each other to — when it’s all said and done and it’s getting [to be] crunch time, they know who to go to.”

During his five years with the Vikings, Jefferson has caught passes from Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall, and Darnold.

Whether Darnold will be back remains to be seen. If it’s not him, it will likely be McCarthy. Or, possibly, someone like Jones.

Regardless, Jefferson has shown that he can produce at a high level regardless of who the quarterback is, especially in the three years that head coach Kevin O’Connell has been directing the team’s offense.