Will Bengals keep, or trade, Tee Higgins?

The Bengals have tagged receiver Tee Higgins for the second straight year. The next question is whether they’ll make good on their stated intention to turn the tag into a long-term deal.

The thing about intentions is that they can, and often do, change. If someone makes the Bengals a suitable offer, will they decide to trade him?

It happens. Last year, the Chiefs tagged and traded cornerback L’Jarius Snead.

Trading Higgins would free up $26.16 million in cap space and, perhaps more importantly for the Bengals, in cold, hard cash. With receiver Ja’Marr Chase surely looking for a long-term deal with a new-money average at or in excess of $40 million per year, they need that money to keep the guy who won the receiving triple crown in 2025.

The Bengals rarely turn a franchise tag into an extension. (In the attached video, I said they’ve only ever done it with receiver Carl Pickens, who was cut after the first year of the deal. I was wr-wr-wr-mistaken. They extended running back Rudi Johnson after tagging him in 2005.) And, as explained in the video and earlier, the fact that Higgins can make $26.16 million in 2025 and then become a free agent makes it even more expensive to get him to trade in the bird in the hand.

While it’s legitimate and permissible to trade a tagged player, there’s a separate problem. Quarterback Joe Burrow expects the Bengals to find a way to keep Chase and Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson. If they trade Higgins, they’ll have some explaining to do to their most important player.