Patrick Mahomes: I know percentages are not high, but I think it’d be special if we made a run

After last week’s loss to the Texans, the Chiefs’ chances of making the postseason are low.

They’re technically not out of it yet — though they could be eliminated from postseason contention in several different scenarios at the end of Week 15.

But with the Chiefs having lost four of their last five games to fall to 6-7 on the season, the first thing quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants is just to get back in the win column. Beyond that, he told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn’t need much to motivate him.

“I always want to win, so it’s not like I have to draw too far,” Mahomes said in his press conference, “but when I look at it now, I don’t know what the percentages are but I know they’re not high and I think it’d be special if we get to the playoffs and can make a run. So why not give ourselves a chance to do that? And we have to start by winning a football game, so that’s what we’ll start at.”

Mahomes noted that the culture the Chiefs have built over this extended run is something they’ll lean on in the coming weeks.

“We’re in an unprecedented territory, someplace that we haven’t been since I’ve been here,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference, via transcript from the team. “I think you lean on the guys that have battled through adversity and came out better on the other side. That’s Chris [Jones], Trav [Kelce], all of these guys that have won championships.

“It hasn’t always been pretty, but it’ll really test us to see what type of character we are and I think we got the guys in the room to do it.”