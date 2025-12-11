Sean McVay: I’m truly happy for Jared Goff

The unpleasant divorce between the Rams and quarterback Jared Goff has been well documented.

But time heals all wounds, as illustrated by Goff telling reporters in Detroit this week that getting traded from the Rams to the Lions “feels like a long time ago,” adding he doesn’t have particular special emotions playing his former team any longer.

Los Angeles’ Sean McVay was asked in his Wednesday press conference what he’s seeing from Goff this season and the head coach was effusive in his praise.

“I see outstanding maturity. I see outstanding growth and ownership,” McVay said, via transcript from the team. “You can see they give him a lot of things at the line of scrimmage like mike-point IDs, calling multiple plays, and getting in and out of the right looks whether that be in the run game or in the pass game, unbelievable accuracy and anticipation. Jared’s played really great.”

But beyond that, McVay noted that he’s been happy to see what Goff has been able to build in Detroit, putting the team on his back.

“I’ve been very open and very clear about [how] I had a lot of growing up to do back when that thing went down,” McVay said. “There were a lot of great memories and a lot of really good ball that he did here that I’ll always cherish.

“I’m truly happy for him. He’s married and has a beautiful little girl now. It’s awesome to see. I think I’m reminded of those things and then you’re also reminded of when you need to be able to grow up and handle things a little bit better. I’ll never run away from that. What I’m grateful for and appreciative of is that he’s got such grace towards me and understanding. I’m happy for Jared.”

Goff’s time with the Lions has now been longer than the time he spent with McVay, as he’s now in his fifth season with Detroit and had four with Los Angeles’ current head coach (plus his rookie year under Jeff Fisher).

In 13 games this season, Goff has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,334 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions.