 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver

  
Published October 25, 2024 12:24 PM

The 49ers are set to be shorthanded at receiver against the Cowboys on Sunday night, but General Manager John Lynch isn’t in a rush to bolster the group.

Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season and Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel may not play this week, so there’s been some speculation that the 49ers might wade into the trade market for help at the position. The team expects Jennings back in Week 10 at the latest, however, and Lynch said during an appearance on KNBR that he thinks Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell give them enough depth.

“For this week, it’s not going to be ideal, but we think with Jauan, Deebo, Ricky, Jake, Chris, that group, Ronnie Bell, we’ve got enough there, and we’ll see,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We always — I think our track record has shown we’re always going to field calls. We’re always going to make calls, see what’s out there, and if we can improve our team, we will. But I do like this group.”

Sunday’s game will be the final one the 49ers play before the trade deadline and any further losses at the position could lead to Lynch changing his plans.