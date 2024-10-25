John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver

The 49ers are set to be shorthanded at receiver against the Cowboys on Sunday night, but General Manager John Lynch isn’t in a rush to bolster the group.

Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season and Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel may not play this week, so there’s been some speculation that the 49ers might wade into the trade market for help at the position. The team expects Jennings back in Week 10 at the latest, however, and Lynch said during an appearance on KNBR that he thinks Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell give them enough depth.

“For this week, it’s not going to be ideal, but we think with Jauan, Deebo, Ricky, Jake, Chris, that group, Ronnie Bell, we’ve got enough there, and we’ll see,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We always — I think our track record has shown we’re always going to field calls. We’re always going to make calls, see what’s out there, and if we can improve our team, we will. But I do like this group.”

Sunday’s game will be the final one the 49ers play before the trade deadline and any further losses at the position could lead to Lynch changing his plans.