Chargers WRs Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis doubtful; DE Joey Bosa questionable

The Chargers will be short-handed at wideout again this week.

The team lists wide receivers Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Derius Davis (hamstring) as doubtful. Both missed the Week 7 loss to the Cardinals. Wide receivers Ladd McConkey (hip) and DJ Chark (groin) are questionable.

Chark could return from injured reserve this week after limited practices all week.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) also is questionable. He did not play in Monday night’s game and was limited in practice this week.

Tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe) also are questionable. All three had limited participation Friday.