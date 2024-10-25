 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers WRs Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis doubtful; DE Joey Bosa questionable

  
Published October 25, 2024 06:15 PM

The Chargers will be short-handed at wideout again this week.

The team lists wide receivers Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Derius Davis (hamstring) as doubtful. Both missed the Week 7 loss to the Cardinals. Wide receivers Ladd McConkey (hip) and DJ Chark (groin) are questionable.

Chark could return from injured reserve this week after limited practices all week.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) also is questionable. He did not play in Monday night’s game and was limited in practice this week.

Tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe) also are questionable. All three had limited participation Friday.