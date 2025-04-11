 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders: I tell teams what I think, some like it and some don’t

  
Published April 11, 2025 06:52 AM

There’s been a lot said and written about Shedeur Sanders over the course of the pre-draft process and the mixed opinions about the former Colorado quarterback have made his ultimate landing spot one of the biggest questions heading into the first round.

One of the things that’s been discussed about Sanders is how he handles his meetings with teams that might be interested in selecting him. That topic came up during a Thursday appearance on NFL Network and Sanders, who visited the Steelers this week, said he is always going to be himself even though he knows that might not be what some teams want to hear during their visits.

“When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel,” Sanders said. “Some get offended, some like it, some don’t. Make some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what type of person and what type of player they’re gonna get out of me, so I just have to make sure, you know, what type of culture or what type of dynamic I’m going to have with them also.”

History has shown that fit with a team can be as or more important than the talent that a quarterback brings with him to the NFL, so it is a must that all involved know what they’re getting into before going into business together. We’ll find out which team thinks Sanders is the right fit for their organization in a couple of weeks.