 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons visits Colts and Chiefs

  
Published April 11, 2025 03:45 AM

Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons is getting plenty of attention from teams that could draft an offensive lineman in the first round.

Simmons visited the Colts on Thursday and will visit the Chiefs today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Simmons started at right tackle at San Diego State in 2022 and then transferred to Ohio State in 2023, where he earned the starting left tackle job and started every game there. He started the first six games of the 2024 season at Ohio State but missed the final 10 after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee against Oregon.

Simmons is expected to be cleared to play in Week One as a rookie, and he may have the talent to earn a starting job right away. He appears likely to be drafted somewhere in the middle of the first round.