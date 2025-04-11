Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons visits Colts and Chiefs

Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons is getting plenty of attention from teams that could draft an offensive lineman in the first round.

Simmons visited the Colts on Thursday and will visit the Chiefs today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Simmons started at right tackle at San Diego State in 2022 and then transferred to Ohio State in 2023, where he earned the starting left tackle job and started every game there. He started the first six games of the 2024 season at Ohio State but missed the final 10 after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee against Oregon.

Simmons is expected to be cleared to play in Week One as a rookie, and he may have the talent to earn a starting job right away. He appears likely to be drafted somewhere in the middle of the first round.