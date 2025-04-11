Joe Flacco agrees to one-year deal with Browns

Joe Flacco is heading back to Cleveland.

Flacco’s agent Joe Linta told ESPN that the quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns. It is a $4 million deal for Flacco, although he can make up to $13 million through incentives that are included in the deal.

Flacco signed with the Browns during the 2023 season and was named the NFL’s comeback player of the year after winning four of five starts to guide the team into the playoffs. Flacco moved on to the Colts last year, but did not enjoy the same kind of success when he was elevated to the starting lineup in place of Anthony Richardson.

The Browns also have Kenny Pickett on hand while Deshaun Watson recovers from a torn Achilles and they’ve been mentioned as a potential draft destination for a quarterback. Flacco’s arrival probably doesn’t rule that out, but it doesn’t appear to be the direction the team is planning to take with the second overall selection.