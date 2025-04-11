 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Flacco agrees to one-year deal with Browns

  
Published April 11, 2025 08:34 AM

Joe Flacco is heading back to Cleveland.

Flacco’s agent Joe Linta told ESPN that the quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns. It is a $4 million deal for Flacco, although he can make up to $13 million through incentives that are included in the deal.

Flacco signed with the Browns during the 2023 season and was named the NFL’s comeback player of the year after winning four of five starts to guide the team into the playoffs. Flacco moved on to the Colts last year, but did not enjoy the same kind of success when he was elevated to the starting lineup in place of Anthony Richardson.

The Browns also have Kenny Pickett on hand while Deshaun Watson recovers from a torn Achilles and they’ve been mentioned as a potential draft destination for a quarterback. Flacco’s arrival probably doesn’t rule that out, but it doesn’t appear to be the direction the team is planning to take with the second overall selection.