PFT’s Week 8 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 1; 5-1): If the road to New Orleans goes through Detroit, Detroit will be going to New Orleans.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 6-0): They’re proving each week that only one stat matters — points scored versus points allowed.

3. Ravens (No. 5; 4-2): Lamar Jackson is 23-1 against the NFC; this year, he might finally face one in February.

4. Vikings (No. 3; 5-1): Can they recover from losing to the Lions before Thursday night?

5. Packers (No. 6; 5-2): Their games against the Lions might be epic.

6. Texans (No. 4; 5-2): They almost got the signature road win that has been eluding them.

7. Commanders (No. 7; 5-2): The Bears will be seeing a second overall pick on Sunday, but perhaps not the one they expected to see.

8. Bills (No. 10; 5-2): Amari Cooper is exactly what Josh Allen needed.

9. Steelers (No. 11; 5-2): Russ isn’t cooked.

11. Eagles (No. 13; 4-2): It helps to play the Browns and the Giants in back-to-back weeks. At some point, they’ll need to beat someone better than that.

12. Falcons (No. 8; 4-3): Just when the Falcons looked to be for real, they stepped on a really big rake.

13. Buccaneers (No. 9; 4-3): Losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is going to make it hard to get back on the right track.

14. Seahawks (No. 16; 4-3): The extra three days to get ready made all the difference.

14. Bears (No. 14; 4-2): The biggest test for Caleb Williams is coming in Washington.

15. 49ers (No. 12; 3-4): If they don’t start stacking wins soon this year, maybe they never will.

16. Broncos (No. 17; 4-3): The Broncos could finally be heading back to the playoffs, nine years after their last postseason appearance.

17. Cardinals (No. 23; 3-4): Second place in the NFC West through seven weeks is where no one expected the Cardinals to be.

18. Chargers (No. 15; 3-2): Who’s got it better than us? A team that can score at least one touchdown.

18. Colts (No. 20; 4-3): As Anthony Richardson gets more reps, he’ll keep getting better.

19. Cowboys (No. 19; 3-3): Jerry Jones’s threats to fire radio hosts is a perfect distraction from the fact that he should fire himself as G.M.

20. Bengals (No. 22; 3-4): See No. 11, Eagles.

22. Rams (No. 25; 2-4): From eff them picks to, if they lose this week, trade them vets.

23. Saints (No. 18; 2-5): They desperately need Derek Carr back.

24. Jets (No. 21; 2-5): Aaron Rodgers paying homage to Spaulding from Caddyshack sums up the current season perfectly.

25. Dolphins (No. 27; 2-4): Tua is back. Is it already too late?

26. Jaguars (No. 29; 2-5): Welcome back from London . . . now, get ready for the Packers.

27. Giants (No. 24; 2-5): Saquon Barkley might have given John Mara 176 reasons to clean house.

28. Raiders (No. 28; 2-5): New owner Tom Brady’s Fox job provides the perfect excuse from not having to witness their games in person.

29. Titans (No. 26; 1-6): They should be selling assets faster than Duke & Duke.

30. Browns (No. 30; 1-6): The Deshaun Watson contract creates a major problem for 2025 and 2026.

31. Patriots (No. 31; 1-6): At this rate, Jerod Mayo could talk his way right out of a job.

32. Panthers (No. 32; 1-6): How in the hell did they win a game?