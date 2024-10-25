 Skip navigation
Why aren't facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn't push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys' practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Why aren't facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn't push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys' practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Jayden Daniels listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Bears

  
Published October 25, 2024 04:27 PM

There is still a chance Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will play on Sunday against the Bears.

Daniels is officially questionable for the matchup with Chicago. He was limited in Friday’s practice after he didn’t participate on Wednesday or Thursday.

Daniels said after the session that he wants to play, but the decision isn’t really up to him. Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Friday news conference that Washington worked Daniels pretty hard on Friday and now the club wants to see how he responds over the next couple of days.

The No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft, Daniels has completed 75.6 percent of his passes for 1,410 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for 372 yards with four TDs.

If Daniels cannot play on Sunday, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start.

Additionally, the Commanders have ruled out offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion). He did not practice all week.

All the rest of Washington’s players on its 53-man roster are set to play.