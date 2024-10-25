Jayden Daniels listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Bears

There is still a chance Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will play on Sunday against the Bears.

Daniels is officially questionable for the matchup with Chicago. He was limited in Friday’s practice after he didn’t participate on Wednesday or Thursday.

Daniels said after the session that he wants to play, but the decision isn’t really up to him. Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Friday news conference that Washington worked Daniels pretty hard on Friday and now the club wants to see how he responds over the next couple of days.

The No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft, Daniels has completed 75.6 percent of his passes for 1,410 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for 372 yards with four TDs.

If Daniels cannot play on Sunday, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start.

Additionally, the Commanders have ruled out offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion). He did not practice all week.

All the rest of Washington’s players on its 53-man roster are set to play.